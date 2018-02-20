These Are the Top 10 States Where Americans Pay the Most Taxes

Each state government decides how much taxes to collect every year and the amount of money each American pays annually varies from state to state.

“Facts & Figures 2017: How Does Your State Compare,” provided by the research organization Tax Foundation, details the tax burden of residents in each state.

About 78 percent of taxes go to Americans own state and local governments, according to USA Today.

Taxes are paid out of state when Americans travel, invest in other states and even fill up their cars at gas stations.

Here are the ten states where Americans pay the most taxes as a percentage of their income, without including federal taxes.

People living in New York pay the largest percentage of their income in taxes at 12.7 percent.

In Connecticut, people pay 12.6 percent of their income in taxes. The Constitution State also has the highest income tax collections per capita at $2,279.

12.2 percent of New Jersey resident’s income is paid in taxes. Additionally, the Garden State collects $4,065 in property tax per capita, the highest in the country.

California taxpayers pay 11 percent of their income in taxes, but pay the fourth highest income tax per capita at $1,991.

People living in Illinois pay 11 percent of their income in taxes, but they are the 17th lowest state in general sales tax collections per capita.

In Wisconsin, people also pay 11 percent of their income in taxes. The Badger State has the 12th highest income tax per capita at $1,225.

10.9 percent of Maryland resident’s income is paid in taxes, though the state also has the fifth highest income per capita at $58,052.

Rhode Island taxpayers pay 10.8 percent of their income in taxes, and also pay the seventh highest property tax per capita at $2,307.

People living in Minnesota pay 10.8 percent of their income in taxes, but they are the fifth highest state income tax collections at $1,889.

In Massachusetts, 10.3 percent of resident’s income is paid in taxes. Residents also pay $2,133 in income tax, the third highest in the U.S.

Rounding out the list is Vermont whose residents pay 10.3 percent of their income in taxes.

The states with the lowest tax burdens — Alaska, Wyoming and South Dakota — do not collect income tax.

According to the director of state projects at the Tax Foundation, Scott Drenkard, “There are some states that offer really high taxes and really great public services.”

