Top AZ Audit Official Promises 'Every D***' Vote Cast in 2020 Election Will Be Verified

Arizona Senate audit liaison and former Secretary of State Ken Bennett promised in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday that every vote cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election will be carefully reviewed.

“In the November 2020 election, there were 2,595,272 eligible voters to vote and there were 2,089,563 who voted,” Bennett said in the video.

“And we’re going to verify every d*** one of them.”

We had a very successful week and we aren’t going to stop until every damn ballot is verified! pic.twitter.com/G4dqA7ppsC — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 2, 2021

His figures, which match the official county tally, translate to approximately 81 percent of registered voters casting a ballot in November’s general election.

By way of comparison, there were 2,121,716 eligible voters in 2016’s general election and 1,608,875 ballots cast — a 74 percent turnout.

In 2016, former President Donald Trump won the county (which encompasses the Phoenix metropolitan area) over Democrat Hillary Clinton by approximately 44,500 votes, or 2.8 percent of the vote.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Maricopa by 45,100 votes, or 2.2 percent of the vote.

Do you think this audit will uncover voter fraud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite Biden’s victory, Republicans carried every countywide office in Maricopa, save for sheriff (which was held by the incumbent Democrat), including flipping the county recorder and winning the open treasurer seat.

Biden won Arizona overall by 10,457 votes (0.3 percent), the closest margin of any of the swing states that went for him.

Trump has weighed in on the audit multiple times, most recently in a video posted on Friday of an event at his Florida resort.

“Let’s see what they find. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes, so we’re going to watch that very closely,” Trump said.

This appears to be Trump at Mar-a-Lago telling his customers that the bizarre Arizona recount will be the first domino to fall in apparently somehow undoing the election? https://t.co/OPeck4o8Wh — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 1, 2021

“And after that, you’ll watch Pennsylvania and you’ll watch Georgia, and you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin, and you’re watching New Hampshire — they found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire just now,” he added, suggesting a potential domino effect.

“This was a rigged election, and everybody knows it,” Trump said.

Despite numerous allegations of voting irregularities, no court has ruled that fraud affected the results of the 2020 election.

A news release from the Arizona Senate Republicans in late March said the audit will include scanning all 2.1 million paper ballots cast to look for irregularities, conducting a full manual recount, investigating the registration rolls to ensure only eligible voters voted and performing a forensic audit of the electronic voting machines and systems used.

The audit was originally slated to be completed by May 14. However, Bennett, who served as Arizona’s secretary of state from 2009 to 2015, has signaled it may go longer.

Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward — who is not involved in the audit, but monitoring its progress — said, “They want to do it, and they want to do it right.”

AZGOP Chairwoman @kellliwardaz gives a quick weekend update on the forensic audit: What got us here and what’s to come. #FinishTheAudit #ElectionIntegrity pic.twitter.com/JDEVdm9YxV — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) May 2, 2021

“This audit is to give the Arizona voting public assurance that our elections are secure, fair and honest,” she said. “Who doesn’t want that?”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.