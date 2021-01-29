Login
Top Biden Official Received Big Bucks from Firm at Center of GameStop Controversy

By Jack Davis
Published January 29, 2021 at 8:42am
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earned over $800,000 from a hedge fund firm at the center of the GameStop financial controversy, but the White House says that is no big deal.

GameStop, a video game retailer, has been struggling in the online environment, as have many brick-and-mortar stores. Hedge funds had been predicting the stock would drop, and planned to profit off the declines in the company’s stock using a market strategy called short selling.

Enter a group of small investors who united through a Reddit forum to buy the stock en masse, which earned them a massive chunk of cash, cost the hedge funds significant losses and turned Wall Street on its head.

That was fine while it lasted until the stock-trading platform Robinhood stopped allowing GameStop shares to be purchased. The effect of that was to help the hedge funds at the expense of the small traders, spurring calls for action.

Yellen, meanwhile, received $810,000 from the hedge fund Citadel for speeches in 2019 and 2020, disclosure forms reveal. Citadel has been one of the firms at the center of the GameStop controversy because it pumped $2 billion into Melvin Capital, which took a short position against GameStop and needed a cash influx when the video game retailer’s stock surged instead of dropping, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Yellen’s ties to Citadel became fodder for questions at a White House media briefing, during which White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the speeches were no big deal.

“Separate from the GameStop issue, the secretary of Treasury is one of the world-renowned experts on markets, on the economy. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone she was paid to give her perspective and advice before she came into office — before she came in to be the treasury secretary, I should say,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Is this an obvious conflict of interest?

Overall, Yellen has made $7 million from top financial sector players since 2018, according to disclosure forms.

Psaki said Yellen was among those “monitoring the situation,” Bloomberg reported.

Many were critical of the situation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also said it is “actively monitoring” the situation surrounding GameStop.

“Consistent with our mission to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, we are working with our fellow regulators to assess the situation and review the activities of regulated entities, financial intermediaries, and other market participants,” the SEC said in a statement.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







