Top Border Patrol Official Issues a Direct Message to Republicans Who Won’t Stand with Trump

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, appeared on Fox News to speak on the dire need for a border wall and lament on the Republican Party’s lack of progress on the issue.

“The Republicans have got to get behind the president for the public to continue to support them,” Judd said on “Fox & Friends First.”

“I think that ultimately the Republicans are going to, but to this point, they haven’t,” he added. “But I think we’re going to see a switch here very quickly.”

The union leader went on to criticize Democrats in Washington, many of whom had previously supported and voted for increased border security, but have since pivoted on the issue in an apparent attempt to oppose President Donald Trump.

Thirty-nine Democrat senators voted for enhanced border security, including increased spending on border patrol measures, in 2013, but many of those same Democrats are likely to oppose the White House’s push for a boost in border funds.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy,” Judd stated.

“What the Democrats don’t want is that they don’t want another huge win for the president. He just won on tax reform, he is going to win on DACA. He is going to be the one who is going to get DACA done where President Obama wasn’t able to get it done.”

DACA is in reference to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an executive order by former President Barack Obama that allowed illegal immigrants who entered the country at a young age to remain in the United States without fear of deportation.

The executive order was rescinded by the Trump administration, but the president has expressed strong interest in working with Democrats on Capitol Hill to enact a legislative measure of DACA.

“Not only is he going to get DACA done, he is going to get the wall done. He is going to get a lot of things done,” Judd continued with his praise of Trump’s work in the White House.

“The Democrats are deathly afraid of that, because they know in 2018 they’re trying to take back the Senate, and they’re going to have a tough time because of all of the things the president is getting done.”

Judd continued hammering national Democrats for their about-face on border security.

Issues pertaining to the border and to immigration entirely have become increasingly polarized in American politics. The evidence of that can be seen in the actions of the union Judd leads.

Formed in 1967, the National Border Patrol Council — which serves as the country’s largest border patrol union — did not offer its first presidential primary endorsement until the 2016 election cycle, where it announced its support for then-candidate Trump.

Their endorsement of Trump went on to say that he “will take on special interests and embrace the ideas of rank-and-file Border Patrol agents rather than listening to the management yes-men who say whatever they are programmed to say.”

The NBPC has continued to be an avid supporter of the Republican president and of his goal to see a massive border wall built between the U.S. and Mexico.

On the other hand, the union has been increasingly critical of the Democrat Party.

“What we’re seeing right now is we’re seeing the height of hypocrisy from the Democrats. When the Democrats in 2013 wanted immigration reform, they all voted for an additional 700 miles of fencing, but the only thing that’s changed is we now have Trump sitting in the White House instead of Obama in the White House, and all the sudden their against it,” Judd said on Fox.

With GOP tax reform signed into law, the Trump administration is now looking to tackle immigration and border security. The president is adamant about fulfilling his major campaign promise of constructing a wall on the Southern border, but Democrats have sworn to oppose any such measure.

What Americans may see is a compromise between both parties, where Republicans pass DACA into law in exchange for a border wall and increased security.

Following his appearance on Fox, Judd testified Tuesday in the House Homeland Security Committee on the issues of immigration and the need for a greater border protection.

