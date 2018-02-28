The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Culture News
Print

Top CEO Goes All-In On Gun Control… Major Retailer Refuses Sales Of AR-15s

By Jonathan Pincus
February 28, 2018 at 10:47am

Print

If you are looking to purchase an AR-15 don’t do so in the aisles of Dick’s Sporting Goods or its subsidiary Field & Stream. The sporting retail giant announced Wednesday that it would no longer be selling the fifteenth model of the Armalite rifle, or others like it, due to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 14 students and three teachers dead.

In a statement, the company revealed that it was “deeply disturbed” by the events that unfolded inside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country,” the statement continued. “We have heard you. The nation has heard you.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods further revealed that the shooter had actually purchased a firearm from one of its stores. However, the sporting goods retailer noted that the firearm purchased at one of its locations was not one used in the shooting.

The retailer concluded its statement, adding: “Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens.”

Then, in the following tweet, the company announced it would no longer sell “assault-style rifles” at any of its Field & Stream locations.

RELATED: Texas Sheriff Goes Viral In Response To School Shootings: âWe Do Not Wait, We Do Not Take Coverâ

As noted in its statement, the company banned the sale of “assault-style weapons” in all Dick’s Sporting Goods stores after the Sandy Hook Massacre in 2012.

However, the company later reversed the decision, allowing Field & Stream, an outdoors and hunting themed sporting goods chain owned by Dick’s, to continue selling the popular firearm.

After the announcement, the company followed up with a tweet calling on elected officials to “enact common sense gun reform” by banning “assault-style firearms” and banning “high capacity magazines and bump stocks.”

CEO and chairman Edward Stack appeared on “Good Morning AmericaWednesday to discuss the company’s freshly implemented policy.

Do you agree with this decision?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“To think about the loss and the grief that those kids and those parents had, we said, ‘We need to do something,'” Stack stated on the morning show. “And we’re taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently.”

When asked to explain the rationale behind the recent change, Stack responded, assuring viewers that his company “did everything by the book.”

“We did everything that the law required and still he was able to buy a gun,” he continued. “When we looked at that, we said, ‘The systems that are in place across the board just aren’t effective enough to keep us from selling someone a gun like that.’”

And when questioned on whether the company would reverse the decision like it did after the Sandy Hook shooting, Stack revealed that the rule wouldn’t budge.

“Never,” he said. “We’re staunch supporters of the Second Amendment. I’m a gun owner myself. We’ve just decided that based on what’s happened with these guns, we don’t want to be a part of this story and we’ve eliminated these guns permanently.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: gun control, law, Second Amendment, shooting

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 28, 2018 at 10:47am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Jonathan Pincus

Edward Stack

Top CEO Goes All-In On Gun Control… Major Retailer Refuses Sales Of AR-15s

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Prove He Was Serious

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Recently Posted