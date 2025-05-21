Top Democrat on House Oversight Committee Dies at Age 75

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly has died, according to a statement posted to his X account by his family.

Connolly, who represented Virginia and was the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, died peacefully while surrounded by family.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the family’s statement read.

It continued: “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just.”

The family concluded: “We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion.”

You can see the full remarks below:

GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Oversight Committee chair, issued a statement shortly after the announcement.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Ranking Member Gerry Connolly,” Comer posted to X. “He was a dedicated public servant who represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District with honor and integrity.

“We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Connolly was serving his ninth term in the House, according to his own biography.

Prior to Congress, Connolly 14 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, including five as chairman.

While the family did not mention any specific cause of death, Connolly had announced just weeks ago that a “grueling” cancer battle would necessitate him to step down as the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee.

An updated note to my constituents: pic.twitter.com/snhaVQK8iK — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 28, 2025

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency,” Connolly posted. “After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned.”

He added: “The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress.”

Connolly lived in Fairfax with his wife, Smitty, and has a daughter, Caitlin.

