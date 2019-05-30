SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Top University of Alabama Donor Encourages Students To Protest Abortion Ban

Historical campus gates at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.Ken Wolter / ShutterstockHistorical campus gates at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. (Ken Wolter / Shutterstock)

By Neetu Chandak
Published May 30, 2019 at 11:54am
Print

A top donor to the University of Alabama is asking out-of-state students to stay away from the school as a way to protest the state’s ban on abortions.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a Florida business executive, said he believes the boycott would affect Alabama negatively and state lawmakers would need to quickly change the law, Inside Higher Ed reported Wednesday.

“Sweet home Alabama?” Culverhouse said, according to AL.com.

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country May 15.

Doctors cannot perform abortions unless the procedure is necessary to “prevent a serious health risk,” according to CBS. Health officials who break the law could face a maximum of 99 years in jail.

TRENDING:

Culverhouse also urged businesses outside the state to protest, AL.com reported.

“All foreign and U.S. international firms that do business in Alabama should boycott,” Culverhouse said. “It would get the law changed quickly.”

Do you think Hugh Culverhouse Jr. is being unreasonable?

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, school renamed its law school in honor of Culverhouse after the businessman made a $26.5 million donation, Inside Higher Ed reported. The university, however, is considering giving back the funds to Culverhouse over a dispute unrelated to the abortion law.

Nearly 57% of the more than 38,000 University of Alabama students come from outside the state.

The University of Alabama and the law school did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Top University of Alabama Donor Encourages Students To Protest Abortion Ban
Trump Says He Had No Knowledge of ‘Well-Meaning’ Attempts To Cover USS McCain
Meet Saybie, the World’s Smallest Known Surviving Infant
Longtime Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran Dead at 81
Trump Confirms Release of NASA Scientist from Turkish Prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×