Top University of Alabama Donor Encourages Students To Protest Abortion Ban

A top donor to the University of Alabama is asking out-of-state students to stay away from the school as a way to protest the state’s ban on abortions.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a Florida business executive, said he believes the boycott would affect Alabama negatively and state lawmakers would need to quickly change the law, Inside Higher Ed reported Wednesday.

“Sweet home Alabama?” Culverhouse said, according to AL.com.

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country May 15.

Doctors cannot perform abortions unless the procedure is necessary to “prevent a serious health risk,” according to CBS. Health officials who break the law could face a maximum of 99 years in jail.

TRENDING:

Culverhouse also urged businesses outside the state to protest, AL.com reported.

“All foreign and U.S. international firms that do business in Alabama should boycott,” Culverhouse said. “It would get the law changed quickly.”

“All foreign and U.S. international firms that do business in Alabama should boycott. It would get the law changed quickly.” Hugh Culverhouse, Jr., a businessman and University of Alabama’s largest donor, calls for a boycott over state’s abortion ban. https://t.co/hrSQaOQsfI pic.twitter.com/GqL3T1q8iD — AL.com (@aldotcom) May 29, 2019

Do you think Hugh Culverhouse Jr. is being unreasonable? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, school renamed its law school in honor of Culverhouse after the businessman made a $26.5 million donation, Inside Higher Ed reported. The university, however, is considering giving back the funds to Culverhouse over a dispute unrelated to the abortion law.

Nearly 57% of the more than 38,000 University of Alabama students come from outside the state.

The University of Alabama and the law school did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.