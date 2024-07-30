Share
Top VP Contender Withdraws from Kamala Harris' Shortlist

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2024 at 7:00am
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has pulled out of consideration as a vice presidential candidate on the Democratic presidential ticket led by Vide President Kamala Harris.

“This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket,” Cooper posted to X.


North Carolina is considered a state that is in play in the presidential election, which meant Cooper could have helped Harris win that state over former President Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2020, Axios noted.

Cooper faces term limits as governor and is not on the ballot this fall.

According to The New York Times, Cooper had privately taken himself out of consideration last Monday, one day after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for re-election.

Citing sources it did not name, the Times report said Cooper feared that if he was out of the state for extended periods while campaigning, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is seeking to be elected governor, might try to use the absences as a way to take executive authority in the state.

The report said Cooper said if such an event took place it would be a distraction he wanted to avoid.

Will JD Vance beat the Democratic VP nominee in debate?

The Times report listed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as comprising the shortlist of potential picks.

Fox News added Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as possible picks as well.

One name that made a number of early lists — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – is no longer in contention.

Whitmer said Monday she is “not a part of the vetting” process, according to CBS.

“I have communicated with everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I’m going to stay as governor until the end of my term at the end of 2026,” Whitmer said Monday.

Whitmer said she expects Harris to make her selection in the next few days.

The Democratic National Convention will begins Aug. 19.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
