Track Palin Faces Charges Over Violent Assault Against Father

Track Palin pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of assaulting his father at the Palin family’s home in Alaska last month.

At his arraignment, Palin’s lawyer entered the plea on Palin’s behalf because the 28-year-old did not attend the hearing, but rather participated on the phone, according to U.K. Daily Mail.

His parents, Todd and Sarah Palin, were also not in attendance.

Track Palin only said, “Yes, ma’am,” during the proceedings when asked if he was on the telephone line.

The trial has been set for the week of Feb. 26.

Track Palin was arrested in December after physically assaulting his father and engaging in a brief standoff with police after the two argued about a truck. Sarah Palin called 911 around 8:30 p.m. when her son arrived at the home after being told to stay away. She told police that her son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication,” the Daily Mail reported.

Documents reveal that Palin broke into his family home through a window after his father told him he was not welcome. His father Todd Palin was holding a gun, but Track disarmed him and then proceeded to hit the man over the head.

Palin reportedly had a stand off with police when they arrived. He reportedly stood on the porch yelling at law enforcement officials before running inside the house and reappearing on the roof. After hiding in the house for another 15 minutes, he turned himself over to authorities.

“Communication was attempted which failed due to Track yelling and calling myself and other officers peasants and telling us to lay our guns on the ground before approaching the residence,” Officer Adam LaPointe said, according to the Daily Mail.

According to a police affidavit, Todd Palin was bleeding from the cuts on his head following the assault.

Following Track Palin’s arrest, his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend filed protection orders against him.

Ex-wife Britta Hanson was granted a short-term order. Hanson is the mother of Track’s six-year-old daughter Kayla and plans to go back to court early next month to get a long-term order to keep her ex away from her and her daughter.

Ex-girlfriend Jordan Loewe filed an emergency motion seeking full custody of their almost two-year-old son Charlie.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Iraq combat veteran has been arrested by the police. In Jan. 2016, police arrived at the Palin family home to discover Loewe hiding under a bed with bruising and swelling around her left eye, according to a police report.

An intoxicated Track Palin attacked Loewe after they argued about an ex-boyfriend and he pointed a rifle at his head threatening to kill himself, according to Loewe.

Sarah Palin suggested that her son’s problems stem from post-traumatic stress disorder during a rally in January 2016 for then-candidate Donald Trump, according to Daily Mail.

“My son, like so many others, they come back a bit different, they come back hardened,” she said. “They come back wondering if there is that respect for what it is that their fellow soldiers and airmen every other member of the military so sacrificially have given to this country.”

