Tragic: Elon Musk's Dad Takes Brutal Stab at Tesla Founder with Millions Listening - Is He Glutted with Jealousy?

While Elon Musk is busy suing Twitter and running several companies, the billionaire’s father decided to take a stab at his firstborn son on Monday.

During a phone interview on Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” Errol Musk insulted Elon multiple times after being asked whether he was proud of his son.

“Your offspring is a genius … He’s worth so much money and created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?” Jackie O asked him.

Errol bluntly responded by undermining Elon’s success.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” he said.

Errol criticized his son’s physical appearance after seeing his shirtless photos and admitted he advised Elon to take dietary supplements for weight loss, the New York Post reported.

Shirtless Elon Musk partying on a yacht in Mykonos amid Twitter buyout battle.

“Elon is very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” the father said.

Meanwhile, Errol unabashedly favored his second son, Kimbal Musk, during the radio show interview.

When jokingly asked if Kimbal was a “disappointment” for making less money than Elon, Errol called the former his “pride and joy.” Kimbal founded a restaurant empire, and his net worth is valued at $700 million — in contrast to Elon’s $271.2 billion.

Errol also dished on the tech guru’s family life and single status, voicing his concerns over the fact his eldest son has nine children with four different women, but praised Kimbal’s efforts in successfully finding a wife.

Elon’s 76-year-old father raised eyebrows in headlines earlier this month for admitting to having a second love child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, the Post previously reported.

He said that “whatever satisfies your sexual hunger” you should be free to engage in that.

Despite all the insults against Elon, Errol called his own son a “very, very nice person.”

“He loves people; he loves humanity,” the father said of the man who currently leads Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Errol added he does not own a Tesla despite his son owning the electric car company.

As shown in this bizarre interview with the man who fathered the world’s richest man, Elon is unappreciated in his own family.

The full 20-minute interview can be watched below.

No matter what you think about him, Elon has changed the world with his influence and continues to do so. It’s a shame his father can’t see this.

