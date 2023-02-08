Parler Share
Tragic Update: Teen Who Was on Life Support After Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game Now Dead

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2023 at 5:46pm
A Detroit high school basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game last week has died.

Cartier Woods, who was 18, died Monday, according to WJBK-TV.

He had been on life support for less than a week.

At the time of his collapse, WXYZ-TV reported that Woods’ aunt and legal guardian, Dwanda Woods, said he had no known prior heart problems. His cousin Shantell Woods said he was “very healthy.”

The incident in which Woods was stricken took place during a game on Jan. 31.

Northwestern High School athletic director Jay Alexander told The Detroit News that early in the first quarter, Woods “took himself out of the game, then collapsed near the bench.”

“He was sitting on the sideline and just collapsed,” Alexander said.

“He felt like something was wrong, so he just told the coach he needed to come out of the game because he wasn’t feeling well.”


Alexander said an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, was used on Woods and that he was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Alexander said that after collapsing, Woods was “never alert. That’s why I guess they are saying cardiac arrest, because his heart stopped, but it wasn’t a heart attack.”

Pierre Brooks Sr., coach of Frederick Douglass Academy, which was playing Northwestern, called it “a pretty tragic scene.”

The game was stopped after the incident.

“It was mutual that based on the emotions of [Northwestern coach George Tyson’s] players and my players and fans that it wouldn’t be good if we’d continue,” Brooks said.

Brooks compared the incident to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

The News reported that Woods was also a star on the Northwestern football team and wanted to play sports in college.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation