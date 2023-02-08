Tragic Update: Teen Who Was on Life Support After Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game Now Dead

A Detroit high school basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game last week has died.

Cartier Woods, who was 18, died Monday, according to WJBK-TV.

He had been on life support for less than a week.

At the time of his collapse, WXYZ-TV reported that Woods’ aunt and legal guardian, Dwanda Woods, said he had no known prior heart problems. His cousin Shantell Woods said he was “very healthy.”

The incident in which Woods was stricken took place during a game on Jan. 31.

Northwestern High School athletic director Jay Alexander told The Detroit News that early in the first quarter, Woods “took himself out of the game, then collapsed near the bench.”

“He was sitting on the sideline and just collapsed,” Alexander said.

“He felt like something was wrong, so he just told the coach he needed to come out of the game because he wasn’t feeling well.”

🚨BREAKING — Cartier Woods, 18 Year Old Star Athlete, Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game, Is Now On Life Support Fighting For His Lifehttps://t.co/W04hXWyfPl pic.twitter.com/HVIGHhcegC — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) February 2, 2023



Alexander said an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, was used on Woods and that he was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Alexander said that after collapsing, Woods was “never alert. That’s why I guess they are saying cardiac arrest, because his heart stopped, but it wasn’t a heart attack.”

Pierre Brooks Sr., coach of Frederick Douglass Academy, which was playing Northwestern, called it “a pretty tragic scene.”

The game was stopped after the incident.

“It was mutual that based on the emotions of [Northwestern coach George Tyson’s] players and my players and fans that it wouldn’t be good if we’d continue,” Brooks said.

Brooks compared the incident to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

The News reported that Woods was also a star on the Northwestern football team and wanted to play sports in college.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.