Damar Hamlin Credits Faith for Fueling His Speedy Recovery: 'God Using Me as a Vessel'

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest on live TV, spoke out for the first time in a video, thanking God for “using him as a vessel” during his amazing recovery.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Hamlin walked up before the camera and explained why he waited so long to speak publicly about his recovery. He insisted that his medical emergency on the field was proof of faith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually. It’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” Hamlin said.

“What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and now I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”

Hamlin then went on to directly mention by name the many people who helped keep him alive until he got to the hospital.

“With this happening to me, I didn’t feel anything short of the love, and it really helped me stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times. I really can’t thank you enough,” he said.

Hamlin went on to also thank the Bengals, Cincinnati and the NFL in general “just for putting team allegiance aside, to root for one kid’s life and just the humanity of a player that’s wearing Buffalo blue. You put humanity above team loyalty. You showed the world unity over division. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful. I’ll be forever thankful and indebted to that.”

“[W]ith God’s guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me,” Hamlin concluded.

Many Twitter users were awed by the 24-year-old’s profession of faith.

GOD STILL PERFORMS MIRACLES! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 29, 2023

This man’s heart literally stopped beating a few weeks ago. Whew…you can’t tell me God ain’t real. — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 29, 2023

In a post to Twitter, Hamlin added that just being grateful is not enough.

Hamlin zoomed into everyone’s heart after collapsing on the field during a cardiac arrest incident on Jan. 2 during “Monday Night Football.” He was immediately given CPR on the field, then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where his condition finally stabilized.

The 2021 NFL draft sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh began mounting an amazing recovery and made his first public statement on Jan 7, only five days after entering the hospital. By Jan. 11, he was released from the hospital and allowed to go home. And by Jan 22, he was well enough to attend a Bills game. Still, this Saturday video was his first full address to fans.

Hamlin was not the only member of the Buffalo Bills to praise God’s handiwork in his recovery. Bills head coach Sean McDermott also said that the credit goes to a higher power, proclaiming “glory to God.” Indeed, the entire Bills team gathered on the field openly to kneel in prayer the night Hamlin was rushed off the filed and to a Cincinnati hospital.

The incident on Jan. 2 unexpectedly brought God’s glory to the national stage.

Hamlin’s shocking collapse changed people and made us all more aware of our finite existence, which is something we all have in common. It reminds us that even in the prime of life we are not guaranteed even a single day on earth, and one day we will come face-to-face with our Creator. Hamlin’s collapse also took a bite out of our arrogant assumption that we are the all-powerful ones on earth. It was a reminder that God is much bigger and more powerful than we are. Everything that happens, happens for His glory.

