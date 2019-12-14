SECTIONS
News
Print

Trailer for New 'Ghostbusters' Movie Angers Leftists: 'Racist, Toxic Masculinity'

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 14, 2019 at 12:22am
Print

The backlash continues to swirl around the newest addition to the “Ghostbusters” franchise, directed by Jason Reitman — the son of the director of the original 1984 hit, Ivan Reitman.

Unlike the all-female 2016 version, Jason Reitman’s version will be a sequel to the original two films.

Starring Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things” and “It,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” follows a family that moves into a rural farmhouse on Oklahoma and learns their connection to Dr. Egon Spengler.

While the trailer seems darker than the 1980s films, several nods to the beloved franchise were made.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are expected to reprise their roles, according to Vulture. Even the Ecto-1 made an appearance in the trailer!

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation,” Dan Aykroyd said.

Even though many people are excited to see the franchise continue on, the movie has received backlash for “insulting” the 2016 remake.

Director Paul Feig had a bold idea to bring back “Ghostbusters” with a slight twist: a female-centric cast.

Do you think this newest addition to the 'Ghostbusters' franchise is an example of 'racist, toxic masculinity' as McMahon suggested?

Unfortunately, the hype surrounding the remake didn’t translate to the box office numbers.

When Jason Reitman announced that he would be directing a new addition to his father’s movies earlier this year, Leslie Jones — one of the stars of the 2016 film — was one of many who expressed her outrage.

“So insulting. Like f— us. We dint count,” she tweeted in January. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)’Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a d–k move. And I don’t give f— I’m saying something!!”

“The point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will,” she later added, “It might feel that ‘boys are better’ it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them.”

In an open letter to Jason Reitman, Hannah Woodhead, an associate editor for Little White Lies, argued that Feig’s choice to cast four women in his 2016 rendition was “fierce innovation” and mocked Reitman’s choice to use four teenagers — two of whom are female according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Academy Award Nominee Danny Aiello Dead at Age 86

Once the trailer debuted earlier this week, the criticism from social justice warriors only continued.

“F— that Ghostbusters trailer,” journalist James McMahon tweeted. “You don’t reward regressive fanboys – many of whom created an atmosphere of racist, mysoginist toxicity that led to a leading lady leaving this very platform – by MAKING THE VERY FILM THEY WANTED IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

Despite the loud criticism being spread by those who supported the female-centric version, many commenters are excited to see how Jason Reitman continues his father’s franchise — including Paul Feig.

Feig’s response to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” contrasted Jones’ original reaction.

“This looks so awesome,” Feig wrote. “Huge congrats to @JasonReitman and his amazing cast and crew. I cannot WAIT to see this! #weareallghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is set to release on July 10, 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







People Are Leaving Thank-You Treats on Porches To Bless Delivery Drivers During Busy Holiday Season
Trailer for New 'Ghostbusters' Movie Angers Leftists: 'Racist, Toxic Masculinity'
Chick-fil-A's Touching Animated Short Film Reminds Us To Give the Gift of 'Together Time' This Christmas
NFL Star Pays Off Over 300 Layaway Accounts at His Hometown Walmart
Alaska Hiker Miraculously Rescued After Being Buried by Avalanche for Over an Hour
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×