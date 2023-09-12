Share
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500 yard freestyle race during the preliminary swim races in heat five during the Women's Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 17, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Trans Poll Shows Landslide Majority of Americans Want Women's Sports Protected

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2023 at 5:08pm
Support for allowing men to compete against women by claiming they are transgendered is declining, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll found that 69 percent of Americans say athletes should only play on teams that conform to their gender at birth. That figure was 62 percent in a 2021 Gallup survey, according to Gallup.

The poll found that 30 percent of Americans who know a transgender individual support allowing biological men to play against women — down from 40 percent in 2021.


The poll found that 93 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of independents are opposed to those who are men and claim to identify as women playing on female teams.

The survey also found that 55 percent of those surveyed said it was morally wrong to change one’s gender, up from 51 percent in 2021.

In summing up its poll, Gallup wrote, “It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights.”

“Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender,” Gallup wrote.

The survey was taken between May 1 and May 24 and has a margin of error of four percentage points.

The poll’s results are in line with a poll by Noble Predictive Insights that found 67 percent of Americans opposed to men competing against women, according to the Center Square.

The poll said only one group was even moderately supportive of transgender athletes competing against women.

Although overall, 45 percent of Democrats were opposed to the idea and 36 percent in favor, 43 percent of those who called themselves “strong Democrats” supported the concept, while 37 percent were opposed.

“The group driving that support are very left-leaning Democrats,” said Mike Noble, founder and CEO of Noble Predictive Insights. “It is pushed by Democrats on the left. Biden’s administration has really embraced it.”

The poll was conducted from July 31 to Aug. 3 and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




