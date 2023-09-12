Trans Poll Shows Landslide Majority of Americans Want Women's Sports Protected

Support for allowing men to compete against women by claiming they are transgendered is declining, according to a Gallup poll.

The poll found that 69 percent of Americans say athletes should only play on teams that conform to their gender at birth. That figure was 62 percent in a 2021 Gallup survey, according to Gallup.

The poll found that 30 percent of Americans who know a transgender individual support allowing biological men to play against women — down from 40 percent in 2021.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans believe that transgender athletes should have to compete on teams matching their biological sex. Gallup’s annual Values and Beliefs survey additionally found that a 55 percent majority of Americans believe changing genders is “morally wrong.” “A… pic.twitter.com/uIWyWYAJ20 — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) September 11, 2023



The poll found that 93 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of independents are opposed to those who are men and claim to identify as women playing on female teams.

The survey also found that 55 percent of those surveyed said it was morally wrong to change one’s gender, up from 51 percent in 2021.

In summing up its poll, Gallup wrote, “It appears that Americans view transgender sports participation more through a lens of competitive fairness than transgender civil rights.”

Karine Jean-Pierre said it’s “complicated” when asked if transgender athletes competing with biological females is fair. Complicated? I don’t think so. Boys play boys and girls play girls. Simple.@hillary_vaughn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 30, 2023

“Even Democrats, who mostly support LGBTQ+ rights and affirm the morality of gender change, are divided on the issue of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that match their gender identity rather than birth gender,” Gallup wrote.

The survey was taken between May 1 and May 24 and has a margin of error of four percentage points.

Op Ed by Oberlin Coach Kim Russell “A male […] should not be allowed to compete in a women’s sporting event” “my opinion, based on biological truth that I’m well aware of as a former D1 two-sport athlete […] with over 27 years of coaching experience”https://t.co/2OMMmIQ2in — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) September 8, 2023

The poll’s results are in line with a poll by Noble Predictive Insights that found 67 percent of Americans opposed to men competing against women, according to the Center Square.

The poll said only one group was even moderately supportive of transgender athletes competing against women.

Although overall, 45 percent of Democrats were opposed to the idea and 36 percent in favor, 43 percent of those who called themselves “strong Democrats” supported the concept, while 37 percent were opposed.

“The group driving that support are very left-leaning Democrats,” said Mike Noble, founder and CEO of Noble Predictive Insights. “It is pushed by Democrats on the left. Biden’s administration has really embraced it.”

The poll was conducted from July 31 to Aug. 3 and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

