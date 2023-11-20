German transgender singer Kim Petras is all in on gay sex during his concerts.

However, the website Breitbart, citing Ticketmaster, said some venues on the tour allow children as young as 8 into the show, although it said anyone under 14 must be accompanied at all times by an adult. This is despite the fact that the show, Petras said, “is kind of inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the different levels of hell.”

According to Ticketmaster, all venues in his 2024 tour are in Great Britain and other European countries.

Petras sounded off where he likes to play and what he likes to see going on in the crowd during an interview with Interview magazine.

“I like venues without seats. I like the warehouse vibe where people can stand and dance, and I feel like my music is better for that, so that it feels more like a party than a stadium, sitting down with your drink and observing,” he said.

“I don’t really love looking at a sea of people who all sit. It’s just not my jam, which is why I’ve picked the venues I have, so that it feels more like a party than a stadium, sitting down with your drink and observing,” Petras said.

Interviewer Nicholson Baird then said, “I feel like, to be at a Kim Petras concert is to want to be touched by a different person all over, the entire time.”

“Yes, me too, which is something I’m so proud of. There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit,” Petras said.

“In the crowd, and that’s the goal,” Petras added.

Petras said adapting his body through hormone therapy was essential, beginning at age 12, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Every person is different and needs different things,” he said. “There isn’t a specific way to be trans. You have to figure that out for yourself, but I do know that they shouldn’t ban hormone therapy.”

The U.K. Daily Mail noted a snippet of personal history the Grammy-winning pop star shared with the German newspaper Die Zeit.

“I have always felt like a girl. I hated my body when I was five. I couldn’t identify with gender, wanted it gone,” he said.

He said he got a pair of scissors and went into hisroom “wanting to cut it off.”

“I was lucky to have parents who really understood me,” he said, noting that “there were strange doctors who told me, ‘You’re crazy.’”

