Transgender Actor Behind Viral Delta Video Has Ties to Dylan Mulvaney

Birds of a feather flock together, and so do narcissistic men pretending to be women.

On Dec. 22, “transgender” actor Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Airlines employees of “misgendering” him in a video that later went viral on TikTok and elsewhere, due in large part to one male employee’s refusal to yield in the face of Dorfman’s bullying.

Now, in an unsurprising development, it turns out that Dorfman is a friend of Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer whose partnership with Bud Light prompted a conservative boycott of the beer company beginning in April.

The 31-year-old Dorfman, who appeared in 17 episodes of the TV series “Thirteen Reasons Why,” recorded the video of the confrontation with Delta employees at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The video was posted to TikTok but later deleted, according to the Daily Mail.

Other social media users, however, shared the video, and it quickly went viral.

Dorfman began by accusing Delta employees of intentionally misgendering him. An unidentified male employee politely but firmly explained that he did not do so intentionally. But the actor persisted.

After a curt exchange, the male employee then decided that he had had enough of the narcissistic Dorfman.

“You’re being condescending, and if you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” the male employee said.

“Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind,” the fed-up employee continued.

Reduxx, a news and opinion outlet that describes itself as a “pro-woman, pro-child safeguarding platform,” shared the video Monday on the social media platform X and noted that transgender activists have pledged hostility toward the airline.

“Trans activists are calling for a boycott of Delta Airlines after a transgender actor complained about being ‘misgendered’ by two Delta employees at LaGuardia Airport. Tommy Dorfman, who starred in 13 Reasons Why, uploaded a video of the interaction to his TikTok,” Reduxx tweeted.

Trans activists are calling for a boycott of Delta Airlines after a transgender actor complained about being “misgendered” by two Delta employees at LaGuardia Airport. Tommy Dorfman, who starred in 13 Reasons Why, uploaded a video of the interaction to his TikTok. pic.twitter.com/G4nVXIsowF — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 26, 2023

The fact that the video went viral — the Reduxx post had 1.4 million views as of Thursday — called attention to Dorfman’s friendship with Mulvaney.

In July, Dorfman posted to Instagram a video of him and Mulvaney holding hands while walking down the street. The mercifully short clip featured the two men strolling toward the camera and smiling as they passed on opposite sides.

Those who wish to view the odd clip may do so here.

In another video posted to Rumble by Trending Politics, Mulvaney and Dorfman discussed handbags on the latter’s podcast.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.







In all of these videos, one detects intense self-absorption.

It is one thing for two young men to dress and act like women. That particular epidemic stems in part from mental illness, the nature and depth of which defy easy comprehension.

It is another thing, however, to impose one’s transgender delusions on people who know better.

But Dorfman did not stop there. In fact, he escalated transgender madness by several levels.

Recording a video in which you accuse an airline employee of misgendering you constitutes one level.

Making those accusations in a whiny tone and then repeating them in a way calculated to provoke the employee constitutes another level.

Later seeking attention by posting that video to social media constitutes a third level.

At each level of madness, Dorfman never doubted his status as the victim. He posted the video, one suspects, solely for the purpose of shaming someone who failed to recognize that status.

Thus, the world revolves around Dorfman and his feelings.

Perhaps the employee’s firm response will discourage future Dorfmans.

