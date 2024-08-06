Share
Transgender Runner Advances to 1,500-Meter Semifinal at Olympics

 By Randy DeSoto  August 6, 2024 at 3:35pm
American transgender runner Nikki Hiltz finished third in an Olympic preliminary heat for the 1,500-meter run Tuesday, thereby advancing to Thursday’s semifinals.

The Washington Post reported Monday that particularly since identifying as nonbinary and transgender earlier this year, Hiltz has “become a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community and entrenched themself at the apex of American middle-distance running.”

The runner won the 1,500-meter U.S. trials in June to qualify for the Olympics.

What makes Hiltz’s story different from the controversy surrounding other transgender athletes is the sex assigned to her at birth: female.

And the American in fact competes as a female, which likely none of her competitors have a problem with, because she does not have the physical advantages a male would have.

And obviously no male runner would have a problem with Hiltz competing as a man, if she chose to do so.

That’s something you really never see, certainly at the Olympic level, because females in most any sport have a significant disadvantage to male athletes.

For example, Hiltz’s qualifying time in the 1,500-meter on Tuesday was 4:00:42.

By contrast men’s qualifying times were approximately 3:33:00, or about a half a lap faster than Hiltz’s.

Are you watching the Olympics?

The runner chimed in on the controversy surrounding Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who are both finalist in Olympic women’s boxing despite failing a chromosome tests last year, which disqualified them from competing in the women’s world championship tournament.

If fighters fail chromosome tests for female boxing, that would presumably mean they have XY chromosomes — as men would.

“The past week’s been hard, and there’s been a lot of hate and transphobia and just a lot of ignorance,” Hiltz said, according to the New York Post.

Multiple outlets reported that Khelif suffers from a rare medical condition known as “Differences of Sex Development.”

The Cleveland Clinic defined DSD as “conditions where a person’s reproductive organs and genitals are ‘mismatched’ at birth. Examples include male chromosomes (XY) and genitalia that appears female (vulva) or female chromosomes (XX) and genitalia that appears male (penis). Some people with DSDs have characteristics of both sexes.”

If Khelif has this condition that could explain why female was the gender assigned at birth, based on genitalia.

Regardless, Hiltz believes, “Trans women are women, and they deserve to compete wherever they’re comfortable.”

That’s where the runner is wrong. The whole point of women’s sports is for female athletes to have an arena to compete against each other with the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the contest.

Hiltz can identify however she wants and compete against women or men.

This issue is allowing men to invade women’s sports and rob them of the chance to achieve their goals and dreams.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation