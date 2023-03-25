Transgender Socialist Leaves Police Officer in Critical Condition After He Opens Fire on Police - Report

A socialist who identifies as transgender is dead after a shootout with police that left one officer in critical condition.

According to KCPQ, on Monday, King’s County detectives were called to serve an eviction notice in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. After exchanging words with someone at the house, there was gunfire.

Detective David Easterly was shot in the upper torso and he, along with the three other officers, returned fire. Following the exchange, Easterly was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

When authorities entered the residence, they found the suspect dead in an apparent suicide.

The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Eucytus, whose real name, according to The Blaze, is Nathan Stolsig. He was born a male but eventually adopted “Eucytus” and identified as a transgender woman.

KCPQ reports that per the protocol of the sheriff’s department, all three detectives have been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Officials confirm the KCSO Detective shot today is in critical condition after being shot at a scene in Seattle. The detective is fighting for his life at Harborview Medical Center.

Bureaucratic nonsense leaving a critically injured detective on administrative leave is infuriating enough — and yet it gets so much worse when you learn of who Solstig was a card-carrying member of.

Solstig is a member of the left-wing activist group Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and in the aftermath of the tragic incident, the Seattle chapter issued a statement mourning the loss of a member.

Unsurprisingly, DSA was quick to shift the focus from the violent criminal attacking police to the fact that several people were “misgendering” Solstig and calling him by his real name.

“Seattle DSA is urging the media and law enforcement to stop mis-gendering Eucy, who identified as trans, and to stop calling her by her dead name,” the statement read.

As they are wont to do, the socialists blamed the entire incident on the capitalist housing system.

“Unfortunately, this tragic outcome underscores the violent character of our capitalist housing system, which prioritizes the profits of landlords over the human right to housing.”

Of course, it is not surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to events in the Pacific Northwest for the past few years that this sort of incident would happen.

Thanks to the left’s refusal to tackle violent crime, crime has risen drastically in recent years. Seattle in particular has descended into chaos thanks to the fact that it is a liberal stronghold.

Perhaps the most infamous moment of the civil unrest in the summer of 2020 occurred in Seattle when BLM and Antifa activists occupied a section of the city and created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

The leftists who run the city have done little or nothing to stem the violence and lawlessness, and that is what leads to tragic scenes like this.

In this case, this person was a leftist activist who most likely supported the BLM and Antifa violence in 2020, and the reaction from DSA implied that he probably believed violence against police in the name of woke ideology was justified.

The DSA itself shares some blame here. Solstig clearly had issues, as evidenced by his gender dysphoria and eventual suicide, and instead of getting him help, the DSA, as evidenced by the “dead name” complaint, clearly only let those issues fester and grow until it ended tragically.

Until everyone — from the government to the DSA — start holding people responsible for their actions, these sorts of incidents will continue to happen all over America.

