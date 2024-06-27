At least since the debut of seminal 1967 film “The Graduate,” society and culture at large have asked: Can an age gap within a couple ever be too big?

(You can actually probably trace this discussion as far back as to the Greek tragedy of Oedipus, though that story is fraught with issues much deeper than the age gap between “husband” and wife.)

And while you may expect that question to get some discussion on a show specifically about dating, such as the “whatever” podcast, you probably wouldn’t expect the subject to be broached on a football podcast.

Yet somehow, the “New Heights” podcast, run by brothers Travis Kelce (current star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (the recently retired star center of the Philadelphia Eagles) actually touched on that very subject, thanks to a familiar foe for both brothers.

The episode, which aired Wednesday, can be seen in full below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.







A quick bit of background: The episode emanated from London because the Kelce brothers were there to support the girlfriend of Travis, who is music superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Swift have easily become the most talked about romantic pairing in football — to some football fans’ chagrin — and have become a veritable A-list Hollywood couple.

Right behind Kelce and Swift, however? Most football fans have been chattering recently about the romantic relationship of legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — and it goes back to that original question at the top of this article.

The 72-year-old Belichick is reportedly dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson, which represents a tidy 49-year difference in age. According to TMZ, the two bonded over a textbook on deductive logic while on a chance flight together.

(According to the timeline proffered by TMZ, Belichick — in his late 60s — exchanged contact information with then college-student Hudson.)

Belichick, whose Patriots have had some notable clashes with both Travis’ Chiefs and Jason’s Eagles, was briefly jabbed and complimented by Travis Kelce on Wednesday’s “New Heights” in a segment, of all things, comparing NFL figures to figures from the Revolutionary War.

While the two brothers were discussing which NFL figure was closest to U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, Travis offered up the legendary Patriots coach.

“Belichick,” Travis suggested.

“I’m not getting a Belichick vibe from Benny,” Jason retorted.

“Belichick’s a smooth operator,” Travis said, before stumbling over his own words. “His daughter — His girlfriend — is …”

“Let’s not go there, please,” Jason, the older brother, immediately replied.

After a hearty chuckle, Travis did eventually compliment Belichick, saying that the septuagenarian former coach was “killing it” on the dating scene.

So there you have it.

From one half of a polarizing NFL couple to the other half of a polarizing NFL couple: Bill Belichick, never mind his six Super Bowl rings as head coach, is “killing it” with his alleged 23-year-old belle.

(Despite the rampant reporting by outlets such as TMZ, neither Belichick nor Hudson has actually publicly commented on their alleged relationship, although they have been publicly spotted together.)

