The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trey Gowdy Just Destroyed Any Argument That the Memo Shouldn’t Have Been Released to the Public

By Erin Coates
February 3, 2018 at 2:20pm

Print

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took to Twitter Saturday morning to destroy any questions about whether or not the Nunes memo should have been released to the public.

TRENDING: More Than a Year After Melania Handed Obamas a Blue Box, Michelle Reveals Gift From New FLOTUS

“It is important for the American public to know if the dossier was paid for by another candidate, used in court pleadings, vetted before it was used, vetted after is was used, and whether all relevant facts were shared with the tribunal approving of the FISA application,” he wrote.

He continued in a follow-up tweet that he is still “confident in the overwhelming majority of the men and women serving at the FBI and DOJ.”

Furthermore, he repeated that he is “100 percent confident in Special Counsel Robert Mueller.” and that the memo does not “discredit his investigation.”

RELATED: Trump: Memo Release ‘Totally Vindicates’ Me

Gowdy has been a strong proponent of the memo’s release and continued transparency of the ongoing investigations.

Do you agree with Gowdy's confidence in Mueller's investigation?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Before its release, Gowdy said that the classified memo that some members of Congress have said details abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act under the Obama administration would be “embarrassing” to Intel Committee’s ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

“I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this,” Gowdy said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, according to Breitbart. “That would be the embarrassment.”

When he was asked to clarify, Gowdy pointed out the specifics of Schiff’s efforts to hide the truth.

“I mean, going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out they paid for the dossier, and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something,” he said. “So, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.”

“Look, my Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information,” Gowdy said on Tuesday in response. “They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information.”

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee also rejected the possible release of a Democrat-authored “counter memo.”

Gowdy said he had “voted to let the Democrat memo to see the light” so that people could make their own decision about the memos.

“Politics has denigrated to the point where it’s about winning and about embarrassing the other side,” he added.

The recently released memo includes information about what role the infamous “Trump dossier” — commissioned by Fusion GPS and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee — played in the FBI obtaining FISA warrants to surveil the Trump team.

Rep. Devin Nunes wrote, “(The Committee’s) findings, which are detailed below, 1) raise concerns with the legitimacy and the legality of certain DOJ and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), and 2) represents a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from the abuses related to the FISA process.”

The full text of the memo can be read here.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Department of Justice DOJ, FBI, transparency, Trey Gowdy

By: Erin Coates on February 3, 2018 at 2:20pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Randy DeSoto

New State Rankings Are In: Best and Worst State in America Revealed

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

Joe Setyon

chuck norris

Chuck Norris Files Lawsuit Against CBS and Sony for $30 Million

Joe Setyon

Trump, ICU girl

Family Releases Update on Condition of Little Girl in ICU Trump Asked America to Pray For

Randy DeSoto

devin nunes, james comey

FISA Memo Released

Erin Coates

Andrew McCabe, Carter Page

Five Key Takeaways from the Declassified FISA Memo

Anders Hagstrom

police car, pile of money

Police in Obama’s Home State Take $128,000 from Man Who Has Not Been Charged with a Single Crime

Recently Posted