Troll Thinks He Caught 2nd Amend. Sweetheart Doing Porn, Then the Internet Notices 1 Problem

A Twitter user attempted to trash NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch in a series of sexist and vile tweets that claimed she was the subject of a racy photo.

WARNING: TWEETS BELOW CONTAINS SENSITIVE IMAGES AND STRONG LANGUAGE

Jeff Black, a social media troll who uses Twitter to stain conservatives, posted a vile tweet claiming that Loesch had posed semi-nude in a revealing photo.

Black’s tweets allege that Loesch was posing for pornography, which Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as “the depiction of erotic behavior (as in pictures or writing) intended to cause sexual excitement.”

The only problem is, the girl in the erotic photo isn’t Loesch.

While Black not only objectified Loesch and referred to her as a “gun f—–” and “c—,” he also hurled false accusations at her — an act that typically would warrant an apology upon review of the error.

However, even after being notified that Loesch was not the woman in the racy photo, Black blamed Google for the mistake while simultaneously taking jabs at President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Here you go, Chet! Thanks for clearing this whole misunderstand up. Google said it was @DLoesch, and I'm very sorry for the confusion. Does your POTUS EVER apologize? I do. I did. So, I assume you're pleasantly placated. Be well, Patriot! ~Jeffhttps://t.co/O5weUGh8T0 — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) March 2, 2018

It's all @Googles fault. I told you!#Conspiracy! Hannity? 💥@seanhannity!#Google displays pretty & proud @DLoesch in literally 100's of gun-glorifying glamour poses & ONE picture was mislabeled. A conspiracy? I think it's the North Korean's! Who do YOU suspect? ~Jeff pic.twitter.com/C5M7rIofa8 — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) March 2, 2018

And as noted by The Daily Wire, Black then issued an “apology.”

But even after the embarrassing error was discovered, the radical leftist troll continued his literary onslaught of Loesch and conservatives, calling NRA members “d——nozzles,” and referring to the NRA spokesperson as a “#GunW—-.”

#Disclaimers & notes for @NRA douche-nozzles. ☝🏽The attractive woman on the left is NOT @DLoesch.

🐩 Dirty Dana's dog-collar is not photoshopped.

😈 Satan is not real

☠️ Life sucks when you align yourself with killers 👸🏻 YOUR precious #NRAPrincess is OUR little #GunWhore! https://t.co/UAC3uQqEL4 — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) March 4, 2018

As reported by Twitchy, Loesch responded to the frivolous accusations with two simple words, “God bless.”

God bless. (The girl with hand shoes isn’t me, though.) https://t.co/Ysb62Q9VXY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2018

Her husband, Chris Loesch, also stepped in to defend his wife and call out the liberal troll for his indecency, asking if this is “where the left is now?”

This guy doesn’t have the decency to delete this tweet even though he admits that the woman in the cut up t-shirt isn’t even her.

Is that where the left is now? Is it OK to falsely sexualize women in order to try and demean and diminish them?

Feminists? Hardly. https://t.co/iUqfI9WGMk — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 2, 2018

“This guy doesn’t have the decency to delete this tweet even though he admits that the woman in the cut up t-shirt isn’t even her. Is that where the left is now?” Chris Loesch wrote. “Is it OK to falsely sexualize women in order to try and demean and diminish them? Feminists? Hardly.”

Twitter users also took to the platform to defend the NRA spokesperson.

Seems to me that a so called Educated man would refrain from this type of vulgarity against a woman! Book smart with NO mannerisms,or common sense,Huh?🤔😤🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸👍 — AIRBORNE🇺🇸 (@AirborneRules) March 5, 2018

Hope you have a competent attorney. — steph2keys (@skry8790) March 3, 2018

You're a bad person. — InternetKing (@Internetuser101) March 2, 2018

Establishing sexism, patriarchy, and bigotry all in one tweet. I’d say that takes some skill, skill you’ve no doubt honed for a very long time. — RJ (@RedLiteDishRick) March 4, 2018

Black, who claims to be a writer and a poet, is a contributor for Medium.com.

