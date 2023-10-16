Country music legend Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at rising star Jason Aldean’s concert in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

He joined Aldean for a rousing version of his first major hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

“Sometimes you just have one of those special nights that you will never forget. I had one of those tonight in Oklahoma City,” Aldean said in a Saturday social media post.

“Thank you to a true f***ing legend @tobykeith for coming out tonite. Mad respect and u brought the house down big Dawg,” he said.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Sometimes you just have one of those special nights that you will never forget. I had one of those tonight in Oklahoma City. Thank you to a true fucking legend @tobykeith for coming out tonite. Mad respect and u brought the house down big Dawg! 🤙🏼. 📸: @justinmrusek pic.twitter.com/rAP2CxuUyH — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 14, 2023

“There’s only one guy that you kinda think of when you come to Oklahoma City … make some noise for the Big Dawg Daddy, Toby Keith!” Aldean said in introducing Keith, according to Country Now.

Do you like country music? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m on my rehab tour,” the 62-year-old country star said.

“If I’m not at my bar, I’m down at Hollywood Corners or I’m on stage with Jason Aldean. The Almighty’s been riding shotgun and my a** is ready to get back to work!” he said.

You guys were Awesome. pic.twitter.com/NZ5PMIsrbk — Jared Brown (@jredbokieee) October 14, 2023







Keith has battled stomach cancer and canceled all the shows he scheduled for 2022.

Since this summer, he has made scattered appearances.

In a late September interview with E! News, Keith said his heath was “pretty good.”

“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster,” he said. “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Keith won the Country Icon Award at the first People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight,” he said to applause.

Keith told a packed house that Jesus had been “riding shotgun for a little while” with him.







He later told Fox News his faith had carried him through his cancer battle.

“I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it. You gotta do what you gotta do, and I don’t know how people do it without faith … that’s what I did, it was my rock,” he said.

Next month, Keith will release “100% Songwriter,” a collection of 13 songs he wrote.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.