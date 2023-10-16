Share
News

True 'Legend' Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2023 at 8:10am
Share

Country music legend Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at rising star Jason Aldean’s concert in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

He joined Aldean for a rousing version of his first major hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

“Sometimes you just have one of those special nights that you will never forget. I had one of those tonight in Oklahoma City,” Aldean said in a Saturday social media post.

“Thank you to a true f***ing legend @tobykeith for coming out tonite. Mad respect and u brought the house down big Dawg,” he said.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trending:
Mother of Daughter Killed by Hamas Has Dire Warning for Americans

“There’s only one guy that you kinda think of when you come to Oklahoma City … make some noise for the Big Dawg Daddy, Toby Keith!” Aldean said in introducing Keith, according to Country Now.

Do you like country music?

“I’m on my rehab tour,” the 62-year-old country star said.

“If I’m not at my bar, I’m down at Hollywood Corners or I’m on stage with Jason Aldean. The Almighty’s been riding shotgun and my a** is ready to get back to work!” he said.



Keith has battled stomach cancer and canceled all the shows he scheduled for 2022.

Related:
Toby Keith Says He Leans on Faith, Prayer Amid Cancer Battle: God's Been 'Riding Shotgun for a Little While'

Since this summer, he has made scattered appearances.

In a late September interview with E! News, Keith said his heath was “pretty good.”

“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster,” he said. “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Keith won the Country Icon Award at the first People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight,” he said to applause.

Keith told a packed house that Jesus had been “riding shotgun for a little while” with him.



He later told Fox News his faith had carried him through his cancer battle.

“I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it. You gotta do what you gotta do, and I don’t know how people do it without faith … that’s what I did, it was my rock,” he said.

Next month, Keith will release “100% Songwriter,” a collection of 13 songs he wrote.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




True 'Legend' Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert
Explosion Tears Through Hornady Ammo Chemical Compound Building, One Dead
Khalid Yagobbi Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Plowing Car Into Pedestrians - FBI Responds to Scene
Biden Suddenly Postpones Trip to Colorado for 'National Security Meetings'
Giant American Force Amassing Off Israeli Coast, Powerful Weapons Being Moved Into Place
See more...

Conversation