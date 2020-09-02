President Donald Trump piled on the insults after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly visited a San Francisco salon for a blowout treatment for her hair, where salons are ordered to remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News obtained security footage that shows a wet-haired Pelosi walking through eSalon in San Francisco on Monday afternoon.

The optics were even worse for the 80-year-old, as she wasn’t wearing a mask in an area that was not supposed to be open, per local ordinances.

In a pair of Wednesday morning tweets, the president roasted the California Democrat for the apparent hypocrisy.

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules https://t.co/chtv2Bb6tu pic.twitter.com/riulDD2hdl — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump wrote.

“We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Moments later, the president again fired a shot across the bow of one of his chief Washington political rivals.

“The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal,” he wrote.

“She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!”

The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Of course, Trump’s Kennedy reference was about Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who Tuesday became the first in his famous family’s political dynasty to lose a Massachusetts election.

Kennedy, who was backed by Pelosi, will not represent his state in the Senate after losing by double digits to incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, The New York Times reported.

On the other side of the country, though, Pelosi is dealing with her own embarrassment.

Pelosi’s salon visit occurred on Monday, which was before salons in the city were permitted to begin seeing customers on Tuesday (for outdoor appointments only).

Salons in San Francisco have been ordered to remain closed since March.

The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, told Fox that Pelosi’s visit was a “slap in the face.”

She said she was texted Sunday night by a stylist who rents one of her chairs, who informed her that a Pelosi assistant had told her to do the Democrat’s hair.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious added.

The woman summarized Pelosi’s visit to her salon as “disturbing.”

