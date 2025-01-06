Share
US President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017. (Jim Waston - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Adds Insult to Injury After Trudeau Announces Resignation

 By Randy DeSoto  January 6, 2025 at 1:27pm
President-elect Donald Trump renewed his push to make Canada part of the United States following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that he will be resigning.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Truedeau told reporters.

The Hill reported that Trudeau has served as Canada’s prime minister for nine years and leader of the Liberal Party for 11.

“He has faced mounting crises, including the resignation of a top minister and a confrontation with Trump’s 25 percent tariff plan, among other issues,” the news outlet said.

In a post on Truth Social following Trudeau’s announcement, Trump wrote, “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” Trump added.

Would you like to see Canada become part of the United States?

The U.S. annual trade deficit with Canada is estimated at more than $100 billion, according to Fox News.

Trump had reportedly told Trudeau, when the two met at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late November, that if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he would “levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one when he returns to office,” Fox said.

The prime minster responded that such a tariff would kill the Canadian economy, at which point Trump suggested joining the U.S.

Trump has been trolling Trudeau about the issue since, even referring to him as “governor.”

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote.

The Toronto Star reported last month that a poll taken found just 13 percent of Canadians favor the idea of their country becoming a U.S. state.

History.com chronicled that Canada was granted the right to self-government as a colony from Great Britain in 1867 and became its own country in 1931 in Britain’s Commonwealth of Nations.

Finally in 1982, Canada adopted its own constitution taking the final step to full sovereignty.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Adds Insult to Injury After Trudeau Announces Resignation
