Trump Adds Insult to Injury After Trudeau Announces Resignation

President-elect Donald Trump renewed his push to make Canada part of the United States following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that he will be resigning.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Truedeau told reporters.

The Hill reported that Trudeau has served as Canada’s prime minister for nine years and leader of the Liberal Party for 11.

“He has faced mounting crises, including the resignation of a top minister and a confrontation with Trump’s 25 percent tariff plan, among other issues,” the news outlet said.

In a post on Truth Social following Trudeau’s announcement, Trump wrote, “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” Trump added.

The U.S. annual trade deficit with Canada is estimated at more than $100 billion, according to Fox News.

Trump had reportedly told Trudeau, when the two met at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late November, that if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he would “levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one when he returns to office,” Fox said.

The prime minster responded that such a tariff would kill the Canadian economy, at which point Trump suggested joining the U.S.

Trump has been trolling Trudeau about the issue since, even referring to him as “governor.”

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote.

The Toronto Star reported last month that a poll taken found just 13 percent of Canadians favor the idea of their country becoming a U.S. state.

History.com chronicled that Canada was granted the right to self-government as a colony from Great Britain in 1867 and became its own country in 1931 in Britain’s Commonwealth of Nations.

Finally in 1982, Canada adopted its own constitution taking the final step to full sovereignty.

