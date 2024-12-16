Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the ropes after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Monday.

“We are calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation,” New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said, according to CTV.

The network reported that stepping aside is among the options Trudeau is considering.

Jagmeet Singh: “I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. He has to go.” pic.twitter.com/P9it4DWJtF — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) December 16, 2024

Anthony Housefather, a member of Parliament belonging to Trudeau’s Liberal Party, also said Trudeau should go.

“We have a choice right now. We either make the change, or we don’t,” Housefather said.

“I believe the prime minister has passed that shelf life,” he said. “We need to have a different leader with a different vision if we are to be viable in the next election.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addressed the situation: “Everything has gotten out of control.”

Dominic LeBlanc was named finance minister.

As Freeland quit, her Department of Finance reported the nation faces a $61.9-billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Freeland had set a target of $ 40.1 billion.

Freeland’s letter of resignation said Trudeau was playing with “costly political gimmicks” instead of addressing more important issues, such as the tariffs President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to invoke, according to The New York Times.

60 Liberals MPs will sign a letter calling on Trudeau to resign That would be nearly 40% of the entire party — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) December 16, 2024

Trudeau had wanted to have a sales tax holiday and send cash to taxpayers.

Canadians, she wrote, “know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves.”

On Monday, Sean Fraser, the housing minister, also announced he would quit.

Poilievre said Canada’s government is wobbly when it needs to be strong, according to Newsmax.

“Justin Trudeau has lost control, but he’s hanging onto power,” he said.

“All this chaos, all this division, all this weakness is happening as our largest neighbor and closest ally is imposing 25 percent tariffs under a recently elected Trump with a strong mandate, a man who knows how to identify weakness.”

