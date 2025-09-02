Trump Announces He's Awarding Rudy Giuliani with the 'Highest Civilian Honor' After Serious Injury

Ahead of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, which propelled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani into the national limelight, President Donald Trump announced that Giuliani will be award the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump’s announcement also comes shortly after the 81-year-old once hailed as “America’s Mayor” was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump just took a moment to say that Rudy Giuliani has been right about everything 🔥 He looked at Rudy’s son, Andrew, and told him: “His father is Rudy. The greatest mayor in the history of New York… They treated him very, very unfairly. You go back and tell your… pic.twitter.com/5GRhOUjixd — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) August 22, 2025

“Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

Giuliani was ending his term-limited time as mayor of New York City when terrorists struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan. Giuliani returned to the national spotlight as he supported Trump when the New York City-based billionaire ran for the White House in 2016. He later served as an attorney for Trump and became heavily involved in the battles over the results of the 2020 election.

@RudyGiuliani visits Ground Zero – 20 years removed from that fateful day – reflecting on the decisions he made to keep New Yorkers safe. pic.twitter.com/LGzzSEonRB — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 11, 2021

On Monday, Giuliani was released from a New Hampshire hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in a Saturday accident, according to The New York Times.

“I have some healing to do, but I’m otherwise in great shape,” Giuliani told a friend named Arthur Aidala, per The New York Times.

“A little car accident won’t be slowing him down,” Michael Ragusa, the security chief for Giuliani, said.

The Saturday accident took place when the vehicle in which Giuliani was riding was “struck from behind at high speed,” Ragusa said Sunday, according to CBS News.

Giuliani suffered “fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Ragusa said on X that the chain of events leading to the crash began when Giuliani was “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.”

Giuliani and his associate, Ted Goodman, were heading southbound on Interstate 93 at that time, New Hampshire State Police and Ragusa said.

Last night, Rudy Giuliani was injured in a car accident on the highway after helping a domestic violence victim in New Hampshire. “Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a… pic.twitter.com/CMWWgCv7BE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2025

Ragusa said Giuliani “rendered assistance” and contacted 911. He “remained on scene with her until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” Ragusa said.

After that point, Giuliani and Goodman were struck by a vehicle, ending up across the highway from where troopers had responded to the alleged domestic violence victim.

Goodman, Giuliani, and Lauren Kemp, 19, the driver of the vehicle that struck the car Giuliani was in, were all taken to a hospital after the vehicles involved in the crash were significantly damaged.

