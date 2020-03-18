Trump Announces Closure of Northern Border to All 'Non-Essential Traffic'

The northern border between the United States and Canada will be closed to “non-essential traffic” in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” he tweeted.

“Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the decision in a media conference in Ottawa, CNBC reported.

“I just spoke to President Trump again this morning, and we have agreed that both Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border,” Trudeau said.

“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism. In both our countries, we’re encouraging people to stay home.”

“Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border,” said Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. “Essential travel will continue…it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries.” https://t.co/3zXoHbACiy pic.twitter.com/8M2HFgwNMq — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 18, 2020

He added that Americans and Canadians who need to cross the border to do “essential work or for other urgent reasons” will be permitted to do so.

“Our governments recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries,” he said.

“These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border. Supply chains including trucking will not be affected by this new measure.”

Trudeau had announced Monday that he was closing Canada’s border to non-citizens, but Americans were exempt until Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the prime minister’s wife, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

“Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister, said in a statement.

“Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

Canada is just the latest country added to the list of foreign nations whose citizens are unable to enter the United States at this time.

Citizens from China, Iran and certain European countries, as well as anyone who visited those countries 14 days before they traveled to the U.S., are not allowed to under the country.

The European countries on the list are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

United States citizens can return home, but must do so through one of 13 designated airports with “enhanced entry screening.”

