The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump Announces “Steep Tariffs” On Aluminum And Steel, Will Begin Next Week

By Erin Coates
March 1, 2018 at 1:55pm

Print

President Donald Trump announced his plans to impose steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum at a meeting Thursday.

The order that is currently being drafted implements a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent duty on aluminum, Fox Business reported.

Trump made the tariff announcement during a White House meeting with steel and aluminum industry executives.

“What’s been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful,” he said, according to The Daily Caller. “And when it comes to a time when our country can’t make aluminum and steel, and somebody said it before and I will tell you, you almost don’t have much of a country. Because without steel and aluminum, your country is not the same. We need it. We need it even for defense, if you think, we need it for defense.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“We need great steelmakers. Great aluminum makers for defense. So, we will probably see you sometime next week. We will be signing it in,” he continued. “You have protection for the first time in a long while and you are going to regrow your industries. That’s all I’m asking. You have to regrow your industries.”

Trump argued that previous administrations hadn’t shielded the industries from unfair trade practices.

It is still unclear whether or not the tariffs would make exceptions for certain trading partners, Politico reported.

Do you think the new tariffs are a good idea?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This announcement comes a few weeks after the U.S. Commerce Department concluded that the volume of imports “threaten to impair” national security after an investigation into steel and aluminum imports.

The department recommended three different options to increase U.S. steel manufacturing capacity: a 24 percent tariff on steel imports from all countries, a 53 percent tariff on 12 countries including China, India and Brazil or “a quote on steel imports from all countries equal to 63 percent of each country’s exports to the U.S,” according to Fox Business.

The new tariffs could have unintended consequences for global trade, for example, it “has the potential to ignite a tit-for-tat trade confrontation with China, the European Union and other major players in world trade,” according to Politico.

Industries, like agriculture, also fear that their own trading partners could retaliate against the tariffs.

RELATED: Facebook Just Hid Donald Trump’s Posts From Half Of His Audience

Steel stocks were trading higher after the news, while U.S. manufacturing giants were down “on fears that new tariffs will raise their costs and thus hurt their profits.”

As shown in Business Insider’s tweet, the Dow Jones Industrial average fell by over 1 percent after the announcement.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, National Security, White House

By: Erin Coates on March 1, 2018 at 1:55pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Jonathan Pincus

Joy Behar (1)

Anti-Christian Joy Behar Gets Disastrous Surprise From 30,000 Angry Viewers

Randy DeSoto

Barack Obama

Obama Snubs Graham Tributes, Promotes His Presidential Library Instead

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Prove He Was Serious

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Jonathan Pincus

Edward Stack

Top CEO Goes All-In On Gun Control… Major Retailer Refuses Sales Of AR-15s

Randy DeSoto

Tom Rooney, Hope Hicks

House Intel Member Goes on CNN, Outs Dems for Leaking Info on Hope Hicks

Jonathan Pincus

California Mayor Defies ICE, Warns Illegals Ahead Of Sting Operation

Recently Posted