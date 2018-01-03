The Western Journal

After Trump-Bannon Feud, Milo Expects Breitbart Will Start Promoting Pence

By Gabrielle Okun
January 3, 2018 at 3:54pm

Conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos claimed that Breitbart will start promoting Vice President Mike Pence, according to a Wednesday Facebook post.

Yiannopoulos, the former editor of Breitbart and author of “Dangerous,” wrote in a Facebook post that Breitbart will start promoting Pence due to tension between President Donald Trump and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“Expect to see Breitbart bigging up Pence in the months to come. As I say, very sad. Two men I admire, one of whom I adore. I don’t feel the need to choose,” Yiannopoulos wrote, adding that Bannon has a “bit of a temper.”

The tensions first started when Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower “treasonous” and said that he would have alerted the FBI, during an interview with author Michael Wolff for his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The White House issued a statement Wednesday accusing Bannon of losing his mind, the New York Post reported.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” the White House wrote in a statement accusing Bannon of leaking false information to the press.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also called Bannon’s claims “ridiculous” during a press briefing.

Watch:

“When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with… umm, nothing,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Trump also reprimanded Bannon for causing the Republicans to lose an Alabama Senate for the first time in 30 years by backing former Republican candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of molesting underage girls.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

