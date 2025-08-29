Trump and Bill Gates Meet at White House, Discuss 'Research That Is Necessary to Save Lives'

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went to the White House and met with President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson said “Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world,” according to Fox News Digital.

Since Trump’s first term in office, there have been a handful of meetings between Trump and Gates, which have varied in length.

In late December or early January, the New York Post reported that Gates described having an “intriguing” three-hour dinner with then President-elect Trump.

Gates said, “I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

NBC News reported in early February that Gates had a “brief meeting” with Trump and a “long meeting” with chief of staff Susie Wiles in which he advocated for continued foreign aid spending through USAID, an agency labeled by Elon Musk as a “criminal organization.”

During that meeting, Gates said, “I went by the White House because there’s a lot in this transition, what we keep, in terms of foreign aid, what we keep — it’s all kind of up in the air… and I’m doing my best to make sure we keep the things that I think are very value-based.”

This raises the question of what Gates described as value-based.

Gates has passion projects which include purchasing large amounts of American farmland, helping produce fake meat for human consumption, and “accelerating the development and commercialization of novel vaccines,” according to the Gates Foundation.

As CNBC reported, another research project involved flying thousands of planes around the world with nozzles that spray millions of tons of light-reflecting particles into the stratosphere, creating a thin chemical cloud around the whole planet blocking sunlight, an effort to push solar energy back into space and cool the planet.







Fox News reported on another Gates passion project surrounding Alzheimer’s and his desire to see blood-based diagnostic tests available to individuals to increase earlier access to pharmaceuticals.

The alarming rise in dementia diagnoses, as high as one in nine people over the age of 65 in the United States, recalls statements recently made by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the increasing rate of autism diagnoses in children.

Passion projects aside, including genetically modified mosquitos with the ability to vaccinate people without their consent or a chemical cloud around the entire world to block sunlight, one thing is certain.

These latest efforts from Gates seem focused on trying to figure out why there is an alarming rise of medical issues in Americans.

The trick here is, where would we even begin to look?

What one wouldn’t give to be a genetically modified fly on the wall of the White House during those meetings!

