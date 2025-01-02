Bill Gates is dead set on his goal of vaccinating the planet by any means necessary.

His latest project, the Blaze reported Monday, involves funding research for mosquitoes to be “flying vaccinators.”

A grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation of over $2.2 million dollars for Leiden University Medical Center has the express purpose as follows:

“To improve health outcomes and prevent premature death in populations around the world suffering from high rates of Malaria infection by developing next generation malaria vaccine candidates.”

To that end, LUMC published a study in the New England Journal of Medicine showing their work in using mosquitoes to vaccinate against malaria.

The Blaze highlighted, in the study, GA1 — a malaria parasite modified to stop developing after 24 hours of infection in humans — and GA2 — another parasite that stops developing around six days — were given to a test group of 43 adults via mosquito bites.

Subjects were given 50 bites from either GA1, GA2, or an uninfected mosquito in three sessions at 28-day intervals.

Three weeks following the third session, subjects were administered five bites by malaria infected mosquitoes.

Eight of nine GA2 participants were offered protection from malaria. One of eight from GA1 was protected, and those that received bites from mosquitoes that did not have the parasite did not show protection.

The results are startling for a number of reasons, especially because Gates is working towards engineering a method to vaccinate people without their consent.

Gates noted the ramifications in seeing where the real barriers are to this research being implemented.

“One of our biggest challenges isn’t scientific; it’s financial and political,” he said.

Yes, clearly there are political barriers as lawmakers signing off on a plan to send swarms of “flying vaccinators” into the general public would create pandemonium due to this gross infringement on liberty.

Gates does not care about liberty as he sees humans as a mass of test subjects — something that’s undeniable from his remarks during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is about choice. We do not live in a scientific oligarchy where we simply do what the experts tell us in every facet of our lives. Although adopting the most well-researched means of living sounds appealing on paper, the reality would be misery in having no say in our own existence.

We eat bad food. We are idle Some of us are in poor health. We consciously make the wrong decisions, but we are justifiably able to make them. That is our choice.

Gates may cite a mountain of research indicating how the science backs his position, but the line is drawn when the freedom to choose is taken away.

