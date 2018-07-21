SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Blasts Cohen’s ‘Totally Unheard Of and Perhaps Illegal’ Recording of Conversations

By Jack Davis
July 21, 2018 at 8:15am
Print

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at what he suggested was the possible illegal taping of conversations he had with his former attorney.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The tweet concerned both federal investigators’ actions in raising the offices of attorney Michael Cohen in April and Cohen’s recording of a meeting between Trump and Cohen regarding money payments to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, the Washington Examiner reported.

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Cohen had taped Trump during conversations regarding McDougal, who has said Trump had an affair with her in 2006 after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.  Trump has denied her claim.

The National Enquirer paid McDougal $150,000 for her story, but never published it, effectively keeping the story out of the public eye.

The Times said that it was told by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, that the tape-recorded Trump and Cohen discussing making payments to McDougal, and that Trump nothing wrong.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that (Trump) had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani said, according to NBC. “In the big scheme of things, it’s powerful exculpatory evidence.”

Is this fuss about the tape all overblown?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

On Friday, CNBC reported that Trump did not know he was being taped, and that although Cohen had other tapes, most were merely bits of conversation and that there were no other “substantive tapes.”

The Justice Department is investigating claims of women who said they were paid not to discuss sexual misconduct by Trump in the past. Cohen is also being investigated for alleged bank and tax fraud.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, issued a brief statement Friday that he was “sensitive” to the ongoing investigation.

“Suffice it to say that when the recording is heard, it will not hurt Mr. Cohen. Any attempt at spin cannot change what is on the tape,” he said, according to the BBC.

The tape was fodder for discussion Friday on the Fox News show “Outnumbered.”

RELATED: Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Jessica Tarlov said the issue could revolve around whether campaign funds were used in any payoff.

“The legal issue here is going to be whether campaign funds were misused,” Tarlov said, Fox News reported.

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Christopher Bedford downplayed the report about the tape.

“Can you imagine stopping someone at the polls who was going to vote for President Donald Trump and saying, ‘What if I told you Donald Trump dated a Playboy model?'” Bedford said. “You think that’s going to change a vote?”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, investigation, social media, Twitter

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Erin Shortall

Chance the Rapper has recently acquired the Chicagoist to better lobby for Chicago's cause.

Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.