Trump Breaks Silence, Unloads on Omarosa in Morning Barrage of Tweets

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who recently announced she secretly taped White House meetings, was labeled “wacky” and “deranged” by President Donald Trump in an eruption of Monday morning tweets.

Manigault-Newman, who has been trashing Trump to promote her book, “Unhinged:An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” added to her attacks on Trump during an appearance Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

“I was complicit with this White House in deceiving this nation,” she said on the NBC show, according to Politico.

“They continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined he is, about how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impacts our country,” she said. “I was complicit in it, for that I regret.”

Manigault-Newman has also branded Trump racist.

TRENDING: Trump Says He’ll ‘Get Involved’ After FBI Fights to Keep Texts Secret

Trump on Monday appeared to regret bringing aboard Manigault-Newman, who was a part of Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” as well as a spinoff, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said OK. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me — until she got fired!” Trump said in one pair of tweets.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Do you believe any of Omarosa's claims in her new book? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump then explained why he bothered responding to her claims.

“While I know it’s ‘not presidential’ to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!” Trump tweeted.

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday called the book “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration,” Sanders said, according to USA Today.

RELATED: Mysterious Object Addressed to Trump Falls Out of Sky – ‘NOT A BOMB’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said that Manigault-Newman’s version of the truth often changes.

“The first time I ever heard Omarosa suggest those awful things about this president are in this book,” Conway said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think Omarosa is a tremendous disappointment here because she should be taking credit for all the great gains that this president has made with respect to that low unemployment number among African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and others,” Conway said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.