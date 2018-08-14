Trump Campaign Officially Takes Legal Action Against Omarosa

The Washington Examiner reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign organization is taking legal action against Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House.

The campaign is claiming that Manigault Newman broke a 2016 nondisclosure agreement when she belittled the President and revealed “private talks from the ultra-secret White House Situation Room.”

Lawyers for the campaign filed for arbitration in an attempt to force the former Director of Communications to abide by the agreement.

A sample of the agreement says that when it comes to the Trump family, the disgruntled ex-employee of the White House must never “disparage” them.

A campaign official issued a statement that said, “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign.”

“President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable,” the official continued.

An ally of the President said, “The campaign is holding her accountable for the 2016 nondisclosure.”

Manigault Newman has gone on a nation-wide book tour touting her claims that the President used racist terms during his time on “The Apprentice.”

President Trump has denied the allegations saying that the show’s producer Mark Burnett called to tell him there were no such tapes of him using racist language.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Frank Luntz, who is well known for his focus groups, took to Twitter to also deny one of the book’s allegations.

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

The Examiner reports that Manigault Newman has just 14 days to respond to the campaign’s demand for arbitration.

