Trump Campaign Officially Takes Legal Action Against Omarosa

By Steven Beyer
at 10:42am
The Washington Examiner reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign organization is taking legal action against Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House.

The campaign is claiming that Manigault Newman broke a 2016 nondisclosure agreement when she belittled the President and revealed “private talks from the ultra-secret White House Situation Room.”

Lawyers for the campaign filed for arbitration in an attempt to force the former Director of Communications to abide by the agreement.

A sample of the agreement says that when it comes to the Trump family, the disgruntled ex-employee of the White House must never “disparage” them.

A campaign official issued a statement that said, “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign.”

“President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable,” the official continued.

An ally of the President said, “The campaign is holding her accountable for the 2016 nondisclosure.”

Manigault Newman has gone on a nation-wide book tour touting her claims that the President used racist terms during his time on “The Apprentice.”

President Trump has denied the allegations saying that the show’s producer Mark Burnett called to tell him there were no such tapes of him using racist language.

Frank Luntz, who is well known for his focus groups, took to Twitter to also deny one of the book’s allegations.

The Examiner reports that Manigault Newman has just 14 days to respond to the campaign’s demand for arbitration.

