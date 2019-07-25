Trump Campaign Has Sold Over $200K in Branded Plastic Straws Because ‘Liberal Straws Don’t Work’

Among members of the increasingly progressive Democratic Party, and its wide array of 2020 presidential primary candidates, the issue of climate change has quickly developed into a platform necessity.

In recent years, prominent Democrats have leaned on the issue, floating multi-trillion dollar environmental salvation proposals, making bold claims that the world will end within the decade if those policies are not adopted and even banning useful everyday items like plastic straws in cities across America in hopes of halting pollution.

And along the way, President Donald Trump has had no reservations about ruthlessly mocking these Democrats for their sensationalist rhetoric and ineffectual single-use plastic bans.

This month, however, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign found a way to monetize those efforts to mock Democrats’ climate concerns and solutions — and it is paying dividends.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced Monday on Twitter that the campaign had already raised more than $200,000 selling branded plastic straws.

“We have sold more than 140,000 straws. That is over $200,000 raised,” Parscale said. “More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors.”

“Amazing!” he added.

We have sold more than 140,000 straws. That is over $200,000 raised. More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors. Amazing! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 22, 2019

The red plastic straws, which have “TRUMP” printed on the side in bold gray letters, first appeared on the Trump campaign’s online store last week, according to CNBC.

Made in America and safe to recycle, the straws were placed on the market as a result of the American left’s new fad — “paper straws don’t work” the product description read.

And they were sold out on the campaign store by Friday afternoon.

Trump has on numerous occasions bashed the left’s attempts to ban single-use plastic straws, saying last week that Americans “have bigger problems than plastic straws.”

According to CBS News, the president also told reporters he takes issue with the fact that plastic straw bans in Democrat-run American cities often leave out other popular single-use plastic items, making the ban more of a symbolic gesture than an effective attempt at curbing the dependence on single-use plastics.

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws,” Pres. Trump says. “You have a little straw. But what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger, and they’re made of the same material?” https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/La6uTTpmeH — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

“It’s interesting about plastic straws,” Trump said. “But what about the plates, the wrappers, and everything else that are much bigger and they’re made of the same material?

“The straws are interesting. Everybody focuses on the straws. There’s a lot of other things to focus on,” he added.

Prominent left-wing news and social media personalities were outraged by the product and its skyrocketing sales, expressing their anger on Twitter.

“Well, that’s just sad,” actor George Takei wrote.

…And while Trump touts these straws as recyclable, they are almost certainly not https://t.co/iADK9GKK5h — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 19, 2019

You can now buy Trump 2020-branded straws for $15 a pack, which is a great way to let people know you suck. pic.twitter.com/s1J20c4Oqe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 20, 2019

“You can now buy Trump 2020-branded straws for $15 a pack,” Stephen Colbert wrote, “which is a great way to let people know you suck.”

Maybe what actually sucks are the paper straws the left won’t stop trying to push.

