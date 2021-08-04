A political newcomer who embraced former President Donald Trump’s political agenda won a resounding victory Tuesday in a Republican congressional primary.

Trump issued a statement celebrating the win of Mike Carey in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

“Great Republican win for Mike Carey,” Trump said in a statement. “Big numbers! Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots. Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down.”

A win for Trump, who endorsed Carey: pic.twitter.com/4syNQxzQLf — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 4, 2021

“Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party,” Carey said, according to Newsweek.

“I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda,” the former coal industry lobbyist said.

In endorsing Carey on June 8, an endorsement Carey posted on his campaign website, Trump had said, “Mike loves our country, is smart, strong, tough on crime and borders, adores our military and our vets, and will totally protect our Second Amendment.”

In a July 15 statement, Trump said Carey faced “a gang of RINOs,” using the acronym for Republicans in Name Only.

Carey took 37.3 percent of the vote in the 11-candidate race, according to The New York Times. The race’s second-place finisher was more than 20 percentage points behind Carey.

Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Trump, wins his House primary seat in Ohio. https://t.co/o3RzTaRgrZ — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 4, 2021

Prior to the election, pundits said that Trump’s influence was as much on the line as Carey, after a special election in Texas in which the Trump-backed candidate lost. That made the Ohio race a key test of Trump’s continuing influence.

“Right now, the Trump endorsement is the gold standard in Republican primaries,” Mark Weaver, a Republican consultant, told Bloomberg in an article published Monday. “If Carey loses, it’s one indication that Trump’s support is not as powerful as some think.”

Carey had been among those who saw the contest as a referendum on the former president.

“When people know that President Trump has endorsed me, they’re going to vote for me,” Carey told Bloomberg. “I just got to win it. I don’t want to let him down.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows recently noted that although there are no sure things in any election, Trump’s support has clout among Republican voters.

“President Trump’s endorsement not only has power but it has unbelievable power perhaps at historic levels,” he told Newsmax on Friday, according to Newsweek.

Carey will face Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to The Associated Press. The seat is up for grabs due to the resignation of former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers.

