Trump Comments on Status of Peace Deal After Hamas and Israel Trade Deadly Attacks

The ceasefire between Irael and Hamas remains in place despite clashes between Israel and Hamas, President Donald Trump said Sunday night.

On Saturday, Israel attacked Hamas in retaliation for an attack on its forces in the city of Rafah.

Israel is also accusing Hamas of failing to abide by the deal because not all of the bodies of hostages taken by Hamas have been returned, according to NBC.

To date, according to the Times of Israel, Hamas still holds 16 of the bodies of the 28 hostages who died in Gaza after being abducted on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump said the ceasefire will be preserved.

“We’re gonna have to see what’s happening,” Trump said in a video posted to X. “We wanna make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas. You know, they’ve been quite rambunctious.”

Reports from within Gaza have indicated Hamas and rivals have traded shots in a duel for control, according to Reuters.

In the video, shot Sunday night as Trump returned to Washington from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said members of his administration “think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in this; rebels within.”

“Either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly,” he said.

Axios noted that Trump administration officials had not expected all clashes would end when the ceasefire was declared and will work to end the tit-for-tat clashes.

“We knew this was brewing. And the longer these guys are allowed to attack each other, the more they’re going to attack each other,” a senior Trump administration official said.

“The next 30 days are going to be critical,” another U.S. official said, according to Axios. “We are now in charge of what’s going on in Gaza when it comes to the implementation of the deal. We are going to be calling the shots.”

“The situation is still really touch-and-go,” a second U.S. official said. “Hamas, or whatever’s left of them, thought it was going to be business as usual. And the Israelis kind of did, too. So we have to not let them fail. The Gulf states feel the same way.”

A report from CNN suggested Trump’s message had been heard.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement saying it would a conduct a “renewed enforcement” of the ceasefire, as ordered by political leaders, CNN reported.

Hamas said it remains supportive of the ceasefire and distanced itself from the attack on Israeli solders, according to the network.

