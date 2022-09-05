Former President Donald Trump mocked liberal talk-show host Stephen Colbert as a “LOSER!” after Fox News star Greg Gutfeld broke his five-year streak as the late-night ratings kingpin.

“Greg is smarter, sharper and a MUCH better entertainer,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. “Colbert is a highly overrated LOSER!”

Gutfeld’s eponymous talk show averaged 2.19 million viewers a night during the month of August, beating CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which garnered 2.15 million viewers.

In so doing, “Gutfeld!” made history by becoming the first cable program to be the most-watched late-night show across all of cable and broadcast television.

It is highly unusual for a cable show to outperform a broadcast TV program because broadcast networks have a much greater reach than cable television does.

August was the first month since January 2017 that Colbert’s show was not the No. 1 late-night program.

Last month, Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” also drew more viewers than ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gutfeld did not react to Trump’s volcanic smackdown of Colbert, but has lampooned President Joe Biden for demonizing the 75 million Americans who voted for the 45th president.

The Fox News star said instead of being sobering in his vitriolic attack on “MAGA Republicans,” Biden was clownish in his delivery and demeanor.

“That speech was supposed to be scary,” Gutfeld said on Saturday. “Like how my mom said if I kept making faces, they would freeze like that. No. That’s Botox. But the speech is more funny than scary, and you can’t forget that.”

“Remember, after every Trump speech or rally, the media’s hair was always on fire,” he recounted.

“You could see their flaming scalps from space. Meanwhile, people rioted and attacked Trump supporters. That’s what they want you to do here.”







Essentially, Gutfeld suggested that unhinged Democrats and their obedient media lapdogs want Trump supporters to melt down the way they constantly do because they want everyone else to be as miserable as they are.

“They want you to set your own hair on fire and you can’t because your hair is too beautiful and your life is too much fun,” he said.

“So sit back and giggle at their desperate distractions. Come November, you may be the last one laughing.”

