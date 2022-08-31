CNN Analyst Turns on Biden on Live TV: 'Not Befitting the Office of President'

As the dumpster fire that is Joe Biden’s failed presidency rages on, even a liberal CNN pundit could not excuse his divisive rhetoric.

Senior CNN political analyst John Avlon said Biden’s comments denouncing supporters of former President Donald Trump as engaging in “semi-fascism” were unpresidential.

“The term ‘semi-fascist’ is not helpful. It’s not befitting the office of president,” Avlon said on Tuesday’s “New Day.”

On Thursday, as NBC reported, Biden attacked supporters of Trump and his Make America Great Again motto during a speech to Democratic donors in Maryland.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said.

That drew criticism from both sides of the aisle, including from Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, who suggested the president’s bombastic insults could hurt her chances for reelection.

That’s because 41 percent of New Hampshire voters are political independents, while 28 percent are Democrats and 30 percent are Republicans. Accordingly, hateful, over-the-top rhetoric could alienate the Granite State voters Hassan needs.

CNN’s John Avlon says Biden’s “semi-fascist” remarks are “not helpful,” and “not befitting of the office of the president.@ScottJenningsKY: “Biden has all the precision of a surgeon with a meat ax.” pic.twitter.com/WYJSkxcWmF — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 30, 2022

On Monday, according to New Hampshire’s WMUR-TV, Hassan said Biden’s comments “painted with way too broad a brush.”

Avlon agreed that Biden’s polarizing rhetoric could hurt vulnerable Democrats during the November midterm elections.

“It makes perfect sense for someone like Sen. Hassan because, look, in New Hampshire, more than 40 percent of registered voters are Independent, another 30 and change are Republican. Democrats are the third category among registered voters,” he said.

“So, she needs to be able to reach out, and that language doesn’t help her do that.”

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist, noted that Biden had hypocritically campaigned on a promise to unite the nation, but has instead ramped up his inflammatory rhetoric.

“The takeaway from Republicans is that the president of the United States, who campaigned on … a message of unity, lowering the temperature and bringing this country together, just called half the country fascists,” Stewart said.

Fellow CNN analyst Scott Jenning, a one-time adviser to former President George W. Bush, agreed that Biden‘s remarks were excessive.

“Biden has all the precision of a surgeon with a meat ax here,” he said.

Jennings said Biden’s outrageous comments aren’t surprising, since resorting to extremist rhetoric is a frequent tactic of the 79-year-old career politician.

“His natural instinct is to go to an extreme insult, so you’re either ‘racist’ or you’re a ‘fascist,'” Jennings said.

In an interview with Fox Business News on Monday, Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the conservative website The Federalist, blasted Biden’s comments as “extremely hostile against half the country.”

Contrary to the lies of Biden, his Democratic followers and the mainstream media, the MAGA philosophy advocates protecting our borders, a robust national defense, energy independence, a strong economy and public safety.

If that’s “fascist,” then what do you call the Democratic agenda of prioritizing criminals over victims, mass illegal immigration, infantilizing black Americans, demonizing white Americans, championing drag queen story hours for children and downplaying raging inflation?

This drag show for CHILDREN took place in Roanoke, Texas where they have a Republican Mayor elected with 90% of the vote. If we can’t stop this evil in red states, counties and towns then shame on us. We need strong anti-grooming laws and we MUST prosecute.pic.twitter.com/oyvYUr2ajV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 29, 2022

Pfizer fellowship that bars white people to foster diversity sparks outrage https://t.co/GPG6nuEAoF pic.twitter.com/UTUaDsb1wG — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2022

Penn medical school expands minority candidate program that does not require MCAT https://t.co/y39EqzLzgU via @collegefix — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) August 24, 2022

Cade and point 👇🏻

This happens EVERY single day, multiple times a day in Eagle Pass alone. One tiny spot on the border. Yes, they do just walk across by the hundreds. A large majority of them in Del Rio sector are then released. It is that simple.https://t.co/EgLbmVN1el — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 29, 2022

Insane and self-annihilating. That’s what that left-wing lunacy is.

