SECTIONS
US News
Print

Trump Puts Hold On NAFTA Until After Midterm Elections

A member of the A/V team straightens Canadian flags in front of rolls of coated steel at Stelco in Hamilton before a visit by Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke, Friday, June 29, 2018. Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday in a tit for tat response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)

By The Western Journal
July 1, 2018 at 8:56am
Print

President Donald Trump intends to delay signing a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement until after the fall midterm elections, a move aimed at reaching a better deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday that he could quickly sign an agreement with the United States’ neighbors, “but I’m not happy with it. I want to make it more fair.”

Asked about the timing of an agreement, Trump said: “I want to wait until after the election.”

The president’s decision to push back the NAFTA talks comes as the U.S. and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade dispute over Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

TRENDING: Report: US Top Country in Combating Human Trafficking

Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday, and the president signaled the trade rattling could continue.

Is President Trump doing the right thing by waiting to sign the revised NAFTA?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In the interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Trump again threatened to impose tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts, saying, “The cars are the big ones.”

The move has been viewed as a possible negotiating ploy to restart NAFTA talks, which could resume following Sunday’s elections in Mexico.

If the U.S. moved forward with tariffs on auto imports, it would be a blow to Canada’s economy because of the critical nature that the auto industry plays in the country.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to hold hearings on auto tariffs in late July and to complete its investigation into auto imports later this summer.

Trump has sought to renegotiate NAFTA to encourage manufacturers to invest more in America and shift production from low-wage Mexico to the United States.

The talks have stalled over several issues, including Trump’s insistence on a clause that would end NAFTA every five years unless all three countries agree to sustain it.

The president has suggested he may pursue separate trade pacts with Canada and Mexico instead of continuing with a three-country deal.

RELATED: We Asked Readers What Trump’s Tax Cuts Did for Them … Here’s What You Said

But any reworked deal would need to be considered by Congress, and negotiators missed a self-imposed deadline to wrap up the talks by mid-May to allow it to be considered by lawmakers before the November elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Tags: Canada, Donald Trump, NAFTA

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Obama Introduced as ‘Real President of the United States’

The Western Journal

Rogers Is Democrats’ Last Hope as Supreme Court Edges Closer to Conservative Dominance

Jack Davis

barack obama

Obama Warns Democrats Expecting a ‘Blue Wave’ in November

Jack Davis

Mark Zuckerberg looking down

Report: Zuckerberg Facing Pressure from Investors, Possible Coup Developing

Amy Swearer

Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29

2 Reasons Why the Media Will Drop Coverage of the Capital Gazette Shooting

Chris Agee

Mike Pence

Pence Tells Central American Leaders ‘This Exodus Must End’

Chris Agee

Tim Allen and actress Nancy Travis of the television show 'Last Man Standing'

Tim Allen Excites Fans with Official Return Date for ‘Last Man Standing’

Dick Morris

Demonstrators protest border protection and immigration laws March 27, 2006, in San Francisco, California.

Dick Morris: No Federal Funds for Sanctuary States

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.