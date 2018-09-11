Trump Delivers Powerful Message at 9/11 Memorial: ‘America Will Never, Ever Submit to Tyranny’

Speaking at the memorial to the passengers of Flight 93 who were killed as part of the 9/11 terror attacks 17 years ago, President Donald Trump reminded the world that the United States cannot be bludgeoned into submission.

“This memorial is now a message to the world. America will never, ever submit to tyranny,” Trump said.

United Airlines Flight 93 was commandeered by terrorists on the day of the attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington. The plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control of the aircraft with the help of the crew. All 44 people aboard died — 40 passengers and crew and four terrorists.

NEVER FORGET: Yesterday, Flight 93 National Memorial dedicated the Tower of Voices, a 93-foot-tall memorial that will have 40 wind chimes — one for each of the Flight 93 passengers and crew members who died on 9/11. https://t.co/OxzjR42Bah pic.twitter.com/GJ3aRTPvtC — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 11, 2018

A memorial to the crash and those aboard it was erected in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds. But in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report. “This field is now a monument to American defiance.”

Trump said the saga of the passengers who saved others was a reminder that American heroes exist everywhere.

“On Sept. 11th, 2001, a band of brave patriots turned the tide on our nation’s enemies and joined the immortal ranks of American heroes,” Trump said.

“We will remember that free people are never at the mercy of evil because our destiny is always in our hands. America’s future is not written by our enemies. America’s future is written by our heroes,” he said, according to CNBC.

Trump recalled the heroics that took place that day.

“The passengers and crew members came together, took a vote, and they decided to act. At that moment they took their fate and America’s fate back into their own hands. In the last 20 minutes, many placed their final calls home. Whispering those eternal words, ‘I love you.’ Some said the Lord’s Prayer. And then they bravely charged the cockpit,” Trump said.

“They attacked the enemy. They fought until the very end. And they stopped the forces of terror and defeated this wicked, horrible, evil plan. Flight 93 crashed yards from where we stand, just 20 minutes flying time from the United States Capitol,” Trump said.

Trump spoke to the families of those who died that day.

“America will never forget what your loved ones did for all of us,” he said. “We close our arms to help you shoulder your pain and to carry your great, great sorrow. Your tears are not shed alone, for they are shared grief with an entire nation.”

Trump noted that a few moments of death took a terrible toll.

“We grieve together for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter who was stolen from us at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and here in this Pennsylvania field,” he said. “We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil and to do whatever it takes to keep America safe.”

.@realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS look over the sight where Flight 93 crashed as they attend the Flight 93 September 11th Memorial in Shanksville, pic.twitter.com/ESw7s2dGmM — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

After speaking, Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked to a viewing area overlooking the crash site.

