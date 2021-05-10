News
Former President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Trump Delivers Scathing Message on Embattled Kentucky Derby Winner, Ties in Border Crisis and 'Fake Presidential Election'

Dillon BurroughsMay 10, 2021 at 6:51am
Former President Donald Trump has released a statement following the report that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!” Trump said.

Churchill Downs released a statement on Sunday regarding the incident: “It is our understanding that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample indicated a violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols.

“The connections of Medina Spirit have the right to request a test of a split sample and we understand they intend to do so. To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended following the failed drug test, according to The Associated Press.

“Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack,” the Churchill Downs statement continued.

“We will await the conclusion of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commissions’ investigation before taking further steps.”

Should the Kentucky Derby winner be disqualified?

As The Western Journal previously reported, Medina Spirit, the horse whose rags-to-riches story captivated the country, showed 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone in a post-race urine test, which is above Kentucky’s limit of 10 picograms per milliliter, according to the Racing Post.

Baffert demanded hair testing plus DNA analysis of the positive test sample and said Medina Spirit was never treated with the drug.

“This is the biggest gut-punch I’ve had in racing and it’s for something I didn’t do,” Baffert told reporters, according to the Racing Post. “It’s an injustice. I don’t know what’s going on in racing now but it’s not right.

“I cannot believe that I’m here,” he said. “I don’t feel embarrassed, I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do a complete investigation. He’s a great horse and he doesn’t deserve this.”

The president’s statement is not the first time Trump has spoken out regarding the Kentucky Derby.

He blamed “political correctness” for the controversial decision in 2019 to award victory to the horse that finished in second place due to interference by the original race winner.

“The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch,” Trump tweeted at the time, according to Business Insider.

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Conversation