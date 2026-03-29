Trump-Deranged James Carville Claims President Not 'Tough Enough' to Finish Term

Democratic strategist James Carville theorized that President Donald Trump would resign after the midterms due to a lack of physical and mental capabilities during a Thursday episode of “Politics War Room.”Carville, who has admitted that he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” has repeatedly become erratic when criticizing the president during his second term.

The Democratic strategist predicted on his podcast that Republicans would lose both chambers of Congress and that Trump would not be “tough” enough to finish his term.

“What I’m going to talk about is the possibility of his resignation, because he doesn’t know how much his life is getting ready to change post-November … His power is going to just ebb out,” Carville said.

“Foreign leaders are going to say, ‘This guy’s got two years to go. He’s lost the whole public opinion. He’s lost the whole Senate. He’s lost the House.’ The lobbyists are going to start cutting deals on the other side. You’ve seen this a thousand times before. The guest list for every cocktail party, for everything, is going to change.”

“The Christmas party is coming up. And he’s going to see that seeping out,” he added. “And it takes the chancellor of Germany, you know, 72 hours to call him back. And I think the guy is just soft. And it’s horrible when you get hit like he’s going to get hit.”

Moreover, he forecast that Trump would resign and have Vice President JD Vance pardon him.

“I think there’s a good chance he just says ‘Shit, I’ll just walk away. It ain’t worth it. That’s all. Best I can do.’ I don’t think he’s tough enough to tough this out,” Carville said.

“After being where he is, I don’t think he’s physically or mentally capable of doing it, of sticking it out,” he added.

“I just think he’s fat, lazy and deteriorating. And to the extent that he can see where he is, he might just walk away.”

While Carville claimed Trump lacks toughness, he survived assassination attempts, impeachments and criminal case in recent years.

During a Jan. 9 interview on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” UFC President Dana White called Trump “the most resilient human being” he had ever met and said he is “tough as nails.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.