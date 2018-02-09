Trump: Ending Government Shutdown Proves We Need More Republicans Elected

Following the brief over-night government shutdown, President Donald Trump expressed that there needs to be more Republicans in Congress to avoid unnecessary spending.

Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military. Sadly, we needed some Dem votes for passage. Must elect more Republicans in 2018 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

“We were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military,” he wrote after signing the new funding bill to reopen the government.

Costs on non-military lines will never come down if we do not elect more Republicans in the 2018 Election, and beyond. This Bill is a BIG VICTORY for our Military, but much waste in order to get Dem votes. Fortunately, DACA not included in this Bill, negotiations to start now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

“Costs on non-military lines will never come down if we do not elect more Republicans in the 2018 Election, and beyond,” he continued in a follow-up tweet.

According to his tweets, the new funding bill had to be filled with “waste in order to get Dem votes.”

Some of this waste could be the $131 billion extra available for non-military spending, according to Reuters.

Trump did admit that the “Bill is a BIG VICTORY for our Military,” due to an increase in military spending by $80 billion for the fiscal year 2018.

The government shutdown began just after midnight Friday morning while Congress was debating the spending bill, Reuters reported.

Sen. Rand Paul spoke against the budget deal on the Senate floor, arguing that Republicans did not run to increase budget caps and raise the national debt, according to The Hill.

There is now almost $300 billion in new spending included in the newly passed bill, increasing the annual budget deficit to $1 trillion in 2019, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The bill passed the House by a 240-186 margin at around 5:30 a.m., despite the fact that House conservatives opposed to the bill.

Rep. Kristi Noem expressed her displeasure with the new bill to Reuters.

“To increase domestic spending and raise the debt ceiling was coupling two very bad policy decisions and with no reforms tied to it,” she said. “It was very disappointing.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urged Democrats to oppose the new spending bill because it didn’t provide a resolution for thousands of “dreamers” protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Politico reported.

“She didn’t have a cohesive message … and at the end of the day, her team broke,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said after the vote. “It’s a fascinating display of a bipartisan win and at the same time, Democrats ripping themselves apart about a bipartisan agreement.”

The bill passed Friday morning will keep federal agencies open until March 23.

This government shutdown broke the record for the shortest shutdown ever, lasting less than six hours, according to USA Today.

