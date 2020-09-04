SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Fires Back Against Report He Disparaged Fallen Soldiers: 'Disgraceful Attempt To Influence the 2020 Election'

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Sept. 3, 2020, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Sept. 3, 2020, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By Erin Coates
Published September 4, 2020 at 9:25am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said a report claiming he referred to fallen soldiers and the late Sen. John McCain as “losers” was nothing more than “a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election.”

“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so.”

He added that he never called McCain a “loser” and would “swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on” that he never called “our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES.

TRENDING: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

“This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

Do you think the establishment media is trying to influence the election?

Trump was responding to a report from The Atlantic that quoted people who spoke “on condition of anonymity.”

Trump allegedly canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he didn’t want to mess up his hair and didn’t believe it was important to honor the Americans who died at Belleau Wood during World War I, the outlet claimed, citing “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day.”

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump was quoted as saying. The report said he later called the Marines “suckers” for getting killed.

During his campaign run, did say McCain was “not a war hero.”

Trump’s full quote from the 2015 interview was: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

RELATED: Baltimore GOP Candidate Kimberly Klacik Flips Script on Leftists Calling Her a 'Black Pawn'

The Atlantic report also claimed Trump was “furious” when flags were lowered in honor of McCain’s 2018 death and said McCain was a “f—ing loser.”

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the report was “false.”

“President Trump holds the military in the highest regard,” Farah said in an emailed statement to The Atlantic.

“He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses. This has no basis in fact.”

A host of current and former Trump administration officials have strongly pushed back on the accuracy of The Atlantic report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Fires Back Against Report He Disparaged Fallen Soldiers: 'Disgraceful Attempt To Influence the 2020 Election'
Police Say Antifa 'Commander' Began Crying in the 'Fetal Position' When They Arrested Him
Trump Admin Fires Back at DC Mayor's Attempt To Alter Washington Monument, Other Historic Landmarks
ICE Announces Arrests of Over 2,000 Illegal Immigrants, Many Convicted of Violent Crimes
Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Heckled at Rare Public Appearance
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×