‘I’ll Write the Real Book’: Trump Fires Back at Woodward’s ‘Joke’ Book

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty ImagesBob Woodward (left) and President Donald Trump (right) (Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
at 1:49pm
Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is set to release on Tuesday, but Trump took to Twitter on Monday to launch a preemptive attack on claims made from anonymous sources and to also tease a book of his own.

Trump wrote, “The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources.”

“Many have already come forward,” he continued, “to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing.”

Trump then teased that he was going to come out with his own book saying, “I’ll write my own book!”

This isn’t the first time the President has taken aim at the book, however.

Last week, Trump wrote in a tweet, “The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle. I wish the people could see the real facts – and our country is doing GREAT!”

While Woodward’s book doesn’t release until Tuesday, The Washington Examiner reports that excerpts of the book have been released by those who have received advanced copies.

Last week, both Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly also made statements regarding Woodward’s book.

Mattis wrote, “The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence. While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility.”

“In serving in this administration,” he continued, “the idea that I would show contempt for the elected Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, or tolerate disrespect to the office of the President from within our Department of Defense, is a product of someone’s rich imagination.”

Kelly likewise hit back on quotes attributed to him saying, “The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true, in fact it’s exactly the opposite. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: ‘I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I’m committed to the President, his agenda, and our country.”

“This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to the President and distract from the administration’s many successes,” Kelly concluded.

