Trump Found 500k 'Migrants' Biden Brought in Under the Radar, Now He's Turning Kristi Noem Loose on Them

A program the Biden administration used to bring more than 500,000 immigrants into America over the past three years is being abolished by the Trump administration.

Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were allowed in the country even if they did not have a legal visa to do so under the program known by the first letters of the nations involved — CHNV, according to the Washington Times.

The immigrants who used the program to enter the U.S. have 30 days to leave or be deported.

The program was developed by the Biden administration as illegal immigrants were stampeding across the southern border.

The program required immigrants to have a sponsor.

However, investigations found that gang members at times sponsored fellow gang members and that the program had little oversight of the immigrants after they arrived in the U.S.

DHS is terminating the CHNV parole programs and revoking the status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela—These individuals are now subject to removal, the agency is urging them to self-deport. In a notice @DHSgov @Sec_Noem says, “Parole is inherently… pic.twitter.com/PZpMTy5qit — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 24, 2025

The program was stopped when the Trump administration took office.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a notice that ending the program “complements and underscores the Administration’s pivot to a foreign policy that prioritizes the United States’ interests in a secure border,” according to NBC.

“These programs do not serve a significant public benefit, are not necessary to reduce levels of illegal immigration, did not sufficiently mitigate the domestic effects of illegal immigration, are not serving their intended purposes, and are inconsistent with the Administration’s foreign policy goals,” she said.

“Upon review, DHS concludes that this ‘deterrent’ and ‘incentive’ approach did not result in a sufficient and sustained improvement in border security, and has exacerbated challenges associated with interior enforcement of the immigration laws,” Noem said, according to USA Today.

“In addition, the CHNV parole programs have at best traded an unmanageable population of unlawful migration along the southwest border for the additional complication of a substantial population of aliens in the interior of the United States without a clear path to a durable status,” Noem said.

“CHNV parolees and other recent arrivals have competed for limited resources such as housing, food, transportation, education, legal services, and public benefits,” Noem said.

Thank you @Sec_Noem for termination of the CHNV program. — Yu Hee Nam (@YuHeeNam) March 22, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security said, it will “remove” program participants who do not leave by the late April deadline.

DHS representative Tricia McLaughlin said, the migrants in the program were “loosely vetted,” according to CBS.

“The termination of the CHNV parole programs, and the termination of parole for those who exploited it, is a return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First,” McLaughlin said.

