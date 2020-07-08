President Donald Trump reiterated his Fourth of July message and said on Tuesday that “we are in a culture war.”

“If the Republicans don’t toughen up and get smart and get strong and protect our heritage and protect our country, I think they’re going to have a very tough election,” Trump told RealClearPolitics from the Oval Office.

Trump made similar remarks at Mount Rushmore during his visit on July 3, saying that “cancel culture” is “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees.”

“Make no mistake: This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution,” Trump said.

“In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.”

He added, “Upon this ground, we will stand firm and unwavering. In the face of lies meant to divide us, demoralize us, and diminish us, we will show that the story of America unites us, inspires us, includes us all, and makes everyone free.”

Trump’s speech received applause from people on the right of the political spectrum and criticism from people on the left, like Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who told CNN that he “spent all his time talking about dead traitors.”

In his interview with RCP, Trump lamented his planned re-election campaign is not possible in the middle of the current pandemic.

“We were sailing to an easy victory. Now, I have to fight for the victory, but I’ve been fighting all my life. That’s what I do. I fight for victory,” he said.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, there is still more fighting to do. As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump trailed former Vice President Joe Biden with 40.9 percent support nationwide opposed to 49.6 percent.

There have been rumors that Trump intends to self-sabotage his campaign, but he refuted those claims and told RCP that he wants it “with all my breath, with every ounce of what I represent.”

He added that if he lost the election, Biden would create a system “that will lead to another Venezuela.”

Trump has recently been criticized for a tweet he posted asking NASCAR Cup series’ only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, to apologize after the FBI found that a noose-shaped pull rope found in his garage was not evidence of a hate crime.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

He reiterated that he wasn’t saying whether or not he agreed with NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag following the discovery of the pull rope.

“All I do is call it like I see it,” the president said.

“My instincts have been right. I follow my instinct. I follow the brain; the brain has gotten me far.”

