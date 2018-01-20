Trump Just Tweeted To The Women’s March and It Might Be The Best Thing You See All Day

The Women’s March is back for a second year, and even President Donald Trump has something to celebrate.

Trump took to Twitter to tout his accomplishments.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018 TRENDING: Katie Pavlich Lets Marie Harf Have It After Democrat Defends Flake’s ‘Trump Is Like Stalin’ Speech

“Get out there now to celebrate to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months,” he wrote. “Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

Many of the women marching in the 2018 Women’s March Saturday were carrying anti-Trump signs through dozens of cities across the country, ABC News reported.

“I think it’s really important to march last year and this year,” Jame Williams who marched in Manhattan said. “We’re not backing down after Trump was elected.”

Does President Trump get enough credit for the booming economy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The president paid no heed to the protesters and instead decided to draw attention to his own accomplishments.

U.S. filings for unemployment benefits dropped to its lowest level in almost 45 years this week.

Thursday’s Labor Department figures show that there were only 220,000 jobless claims this past week, the lowest numbers since Feb. 1973, Bloomberg Markets reported.

The 41,000 decrease is the largest drop since April 2009. Continuing claims also rose to 1.9 million earlier this month, increasing by 76,000.

RELATED: ‘Goebbels of ISIS’ Just Learned First Hand How James Mattis and Donald Trump Deal With ISIS

These numbers show that employees are remaining in their positions more often due to a scarcity of skilled labor, Bloomberg Markets analyzed.

The 4.1 percent unemployment rate is the lowest since 2000, and could fall even more.

Rapid job growth has lowered unemployment for all Americans, with employers in the country adding nearly 2.1 million jobs last year — the seventh straight year that hiring has topped 2 million, according to Fox News.

The latest low numbers for unemployment come during a time when the economy is booming under Trump’s presidency.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial average reached 26,000 points for the first time in its 121-year history. This milestone came after the Dow blew past the 25,000-point mark just seven trading days prior, which was a broken record in and of itself.

The Dow has rocketed 42 percent, or nearly 8,000 points, since President Donald Trump’s election.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.