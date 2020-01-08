Trump: Missiles Fired at US Forces Paid for by Obama Administration Funds

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that funding for the missiles fired at military bases in Iraq on Tuesday night was “made available” by the Obama administration.

Trump comments at the White House came one day after Iran fired roughly 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq.

Eleven of them hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base and Erbil military base, Fox News reported, which house U.S. troops.

A U.S. military spokesman for Central Command said four of the missiles missed their targets.

According to Trump, the missiles fired at the bases were funded by money the Obama administration allowed Iran to obtain.

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The president was referring to the Obama administration-negotiated Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump withdrew from in 2018.

The JCPOA, which included five other countries in addition to the U.S. and Iran, permitted between $100 billion and $150 billion in overseas Iranian assets to be unfrozen.

In 2016, the Obama administration also allowed $1.7 billion in cash to be flown to the Iranian regime.

“The very defective JCPOA expires shortly, anyway, and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout,” Trump said, as CNN reported.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he added.

“We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” the president said.

Trump did note that despite the Iranian missile attacks, there were no casualties.

“The American people should be extremely grateful and happy” that no one was harmed, he said.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Trump said.

“To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve,” the president added. “One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world.”

